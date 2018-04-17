Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market Report 2018-2022 - Projected to Reach $5.61 Billion

The global arthroscopy instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.17 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the high incidence of sports and trauma injuries; growing aging population; technological developments; and efficient reimbursement systems in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in most developing countries and budgetary constraint of hospitals to expand their infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

On the basis of products, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into - arthroscopic implants, arthroscopes, visualization systems, motorized shavers, fluid management systems, and RF ablation systems. The arthroscopes market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Segmentation on the basis of the application of arthroscopy includes knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, and other arthroscopic applications. Other arthroscopy applications include hip, elbow, wrist, foot & ankle arthroscopy. The knee arthroscopy application segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global arthroscopy instruments market in 2017.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Arthroscopy Instruments Market, by Product



7 Arthroscopy Instruments Market, by Application



8 Arthroscopy Instruments Market, by End User



9 Arthroscopy Instruments Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Arthrex

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Conmed

Depuy Synthes Companies (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

GPC Medical

Karl Storz

Medicon

Medtronic

Millennium Surgical

Olympus

Richard Wolf GmbH

Sklar

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

