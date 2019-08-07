Global Articulated Robot Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024: Market Projected to grow by Over $20 Billion
Aug 07, 2019, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Articulated Robot - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Articulated Robot market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 16.7%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Automotive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.4% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of US$659.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- ABB Group
- Acmi Spa
- Aurotek Corporation
- Cassioli Srl
- CMA Robotics Spa
- Comau Spa
- Daihen Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- Engel Austria Gmbh
- Fanuc Corporation
- Kuka Ag
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Staubli International Ag
- Toshiba Machine
- Yamaha Motor
- Yaskawa Motoman
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Articulated Robots - A Snapshot
- Overview of 5-Axis & 6-Axis Articulated Robots
- Articulated Arm Robot: Major Application
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Articulated Robot Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Articulated Robot Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Articulated Robot Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
