Global Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Markets 2013-2023: Focus on Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Products, Services, and Solutions

This research evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer segments. The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2018 to 2023.

The global robotics market is broadly segmented into enterprise, industrial, military, and consumer robotics. Major market segments that cross-over industries include Healthcare bots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Autonomous Vehicles. Enterprise Robotics includes use of robots for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer services and support. Functions include internal business operations and processes, delivery of goods and services, research, analytics, and other business specific applications.

With the substantial amount of capital behind global industrial automation, the industrial robotics sector will continue a healthy growth trajectory, which is supported by many qualitative and quantitative benefits including cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The military robotics market is an important segment from both an R&D perspective (e.g. many robotics innovations are funded by government/military projects) as well as cross-over into business and consumer markets such as the public safety arena. The consumer robotics sector is in its infantile stage, but is anticipated to exceed all other sectors in terms of scale, variety and impact in the long run.

This report also includes quantitative analysis with forecasts covering AI technology and systems by type, use case, application, and industry vertical. Forecast also cover each major market sector including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Market Segmentation

2.1.1 Enterprise Robotics

2.1.2 Industrial Robotics

2.1.3 Military Robotics

2.1.4 Consumer Robotics

2.2 Market Overview



3 Robotics Companies and Solutions

3.1 Americas

3.1.1 2G Engineering

3.1.2 3D Robotics

3.1.3 Adept Technology Inc.

3.1.4 Aethon Inc.

3.1.5 Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

3.1.6 Amazon Robotics

3.1.7 Anki Inc.

3.1.8 Apex Automation and Robotics

3.1.9 Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.

3.1.10 Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

3.1.11 Axium Inc.

3.1.12 Canvas Technology

3.1.13 Carbon Robotics

3.1.14 Carbon3D

3.1.15 Celera Motion

3.1.16 Clearpath Robotics

3.1.17 Construction Robotics

3.1.18 CyPhy Works

3.1.19 Denso Wave Inc.

3.1.20 Ekso Bionics

3.1.21 Ellison Technologies Inc.

3.1.22 Energid Technologies

3.1.23 Epson Robots

3.1.24 Fetch Robotics

3.1.25 Ghost Robotics LLC

3.1.26 Greensea Systems Inc.

3.1.27 Hypertherm Inc.

3.1.28 IAM Robotics

3.1.29 inVia Robotics

3.1.30 iRobot

3.1.31 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

3.1.32 Jibo

3.1.33 Kairos Autonomi

3.1.34 Knightscope

3.1.35 Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.

3.1.36 Lockheed Martin

3.1.37 Locus Robotics

3.1.38 Micromo

3.1.39 Modbot Inc.

3.1.40 Octopuz Inc.

3.1.41 Omnicell Inc.

3.1.42 PrecisionHawk

3.1.43 ReWalk Robotics

3.1.44 RobotLAB Inc.

3.1.45 Rockwell Automation Inc.

3.1.46 Rokid Inc.

3.1.47 SapientX Inc.

3.1.48 Savioke

3.1.49 Seegrid

3.1.50 Sharp Electronics Corp.

3.1.51 SkySpecs

3.1.52 Soft Robotics Inc.

3.1.53 Softweb Solutions Inc.

3.1.54 SRI International

3.1.55 Stubli

3.1.56 Stryker (MAKO Surgical)

3.1.57 Suitable Technologies

3.1.58 SynTouch

3.1.59 Teradyne Inc.

3.1.60 Titan Medical

3.1.61 TM Robotics

3.1.62 TORC Robotics

3.1.63 Transcend Robotics

3.1.64 ULC Robotics Inc.

3.1.65 Universal Robotics

3.1.66 Vecna Technologies

3.1.67 Verb Surgical

3.1.68 VEX Robotics

3.1.69 VGo Communications

3.1.70 Vigilant Robots

3.1.71 Virtual Incision Corporation

3.1.72 Willrich Precision Instrument Co.

3.1.73 World Drone Academy

3.1.74 Wynright (Daifuku Co Ltd)

3.1.75 Yaskawa Motoman

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Aurotek Corp.

3.2.2 Cyberdyne

3.2.3 Daihen Corp.

3.2.4 DJI

3.2.5 FANUC Robotics

3.2.6 Foxconn Technology Group

3.2.7 GreyOrange

3.2.8 Hanson Robotics Ltd.

3.2.9 Kawasaki

3.2.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

3.2.11 Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

3.2.12 Pari Robotics

3.2.13 Qihan Technology Co.

3.2.14 Samsung

3.2.15 Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc.

3.2.16 Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd.

3.2.17 SoftBank Robotics Corporation

3.2.18 Sony

3.2.19 Toyota

3.2.20 WaveBot

3.2.21 Yamaha Robotics

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 ABB Robotics

3.3.2 AMS RBR

3.3.3 Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

3.3.4 Comau Robotics

3.3.5 Delphi Automotive

3.3.6 Kuka Robotics

3.3.7 Milvus Robotics

3.3.8 Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

3.3.9 Open Bionics

3.3.10 Reis Robotics

3.3.11 Roboplan

3.3.12 Robosoft Services Robots

3.3.13 Schunk

3.3.14 Siemens

3.3.15 Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

3.3.16 SSI Schaefer

3.3.17 Starship Technologies

3.3.18 Staubli International AG

3.3.19 Swisslog

3.3.20 Teun

3.3.21 Touch Bionics

3.3.22 Universal Robots A/S

3.3.23 Visual Components Oy

3.3.24 ZenRobotics



4 Robotics Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global Robotics Market 2017 - 2022

4.2 Robotics Market by Segment 2017 - 2022

4.3 Industrial Robotics Market 2017 - 2022

4.3.1 Market by Type

4.3.1.1 Market by Stationary Device

4.3.1.2 Market by Component

4.3.1.2.1 Market by Drive Systems

4.3.2 Market by Technology Application

4.3.3 Market by Functional Application

4.3.4 Market by Connectivity

4.3.4.1 Market by Cellular Connectivity

4.3.5 Market by Industry Vertical

4.3.6 Market by Region

4.3.6.1 North America Market by Country

4.3.6.2 Europe Market by Country

4.3.6.3 APAC Market by Country

4.3.6.4 Middle East and Africa Market by Country

4.3.6.5 Latin America Market by Country

4.4 Consumer Robotics Market 2017 - 2022

4.4.1 Market by Type

4.4.1.1 Market by Device Type

4.4.1.1.1 Market by Wheeled Robot

4.4.1.1.2 Market by Legged Robot

4.4.1.2 Market by Component

4.4.1.2.1 Market by Drive System

4.4.2 Market by Technology Application

4.4.3 Market by Functional Application

4.4.4 Market by Connectivity

4.4.4.1 Market by Cellular Connectivity

4.4.5 Market by Industry Vertical

4.4.6 Market by Region

4.4.6.1 APAC Market by Country

4.4.6.2 Europe Market by Country

4.4.6.3 North America Market by Country

4.4.6.4 Middle East and Africa Market by Country

4.4.6.5 Latin America Market by Country

4.5 Enterprise Robotics Market 2017 - 2022

4.5.1 Market by Type

4.5.1.1 Market by Device Type

4.5.1.1.1 Market by Wheeled Robot

4.5.1.1.2 Market by Legged Robot

4.5.1.2 Market by Component

4.5.1.2.1 Market by Drive System

4.5.2 Market by Technology Application

4.5.3 Market by Functional Application

4.5.4 Market by Connectivity

4.5.4.1 Market by Cellular Connectivity

4.5.5 Market by Industry Vertical

4.5.6 Market by Region

4.5.6.1 Europe Market by Country

4.5.6.2 North America Market by Country

4.5.6.3 APAC Market by Country

4.5.6.4 Middle East and Africa Market by Country

4.5.6.5 Latin America Market by Country

4.6 Military and Government Robotics Market 2017 - 2022

4.6.1 Market by Type

4.6.1.1 Market by Device Type

4.6.1.1.1 Market by Wheeled Robot

4.6.1.1.2 Market by Legged Robot

4.6.1.2 Market by Component

4.6.1.2.1 Market by Drive System

4.6.2 Market by Technology Application

4.6.3 Market by Functional Application

4.6.4 Market by Connectivity

4.6.4.1 Market by Cellular Connectivity

4.6.5 Market by Platform

4.6.6 Market by Industry Vertical

4.6.7 Market by Region

4.6.7.1 North America Market by Country

4.6.7.2 APAC Market by Country

4.6.7.3 Europe Market by Country

4.6.7.4 Middle East and Africa Market by Country

4.6.7.5 Latin America Market by Country

4.7 Robot Shipment Forecast 2017 - 2022

4.7.1 Global Robot Shipments

4.7.2 Robot Shipments by Device Type

4.7.2.1 Stationary Robot Shipments by Type

4.7.2.2 Wheeled Robot Shipments by Type

4.7.2.3 Legged Robot Shipments by Type

4.7.3 Robot Shipments by Segment

4.7.3.1 Consumer Robot Shipment by Industry Vertical

4.7.3.2 Industrial Robot Shipments by Industry Vertical

4.7.3.3 Enterprise Robot Shipments by Industry Vertical

4.7.3.4 Military and Government Robot Shipments by Industry Vertical

4.7.4 Robot Shipments by Region

4.7.4.1 North America Robot Shipments by Country

4.7.4.2 Europe Robot Shipments by Country

4.7.4.3 APAC Robot Shipments by Country

4.7.4.4 Middle East and Africa Robot Shipments by Country

4.7.4.5 Latin America Robot Shipments by Country



5 Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023

5.1 Global AI Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

5.1.1 Total AI Market

5.1.2 AI Market by Segment

5.1.3 AI Market by Hardware Segment

5.1.3.1 AI Market by Embedded Device

5.1.3.1.1 AI Market by Embedded Non-IoT Device

5.1.3.1.2 AI Market by Embedded IoT Device

5.1.3.1.3 AI Market by Embedded Wearable Device

5.1.3.1.4 AI Market by Embedded Medical and Healthcare Device

5.1.3.1.5 AI Market by Embedded Appliances

5.1.3.1.6 AI Market by Embedded Industrial Machine

5.1.3.1.7 AI Market by Embedded Entertainment Device

5.1.3.1.8 AI Market by Embedded Security Device

5.1.3.1.9 AI Market by Embedded Network Device

5.1.3.1.10 AI Market by Embedded Connected Vehicle Device

5.1.3.1.11 AI Market by Embedded Smart Grid Device

5.1.3.1.12 AI Market by Embedded Military Device

5.1.3.1.13 AI Market by Embedded Energy Management Device

5.1.3.1.14 AI Market by Embedded Agriculture Specific Device

5.1.3.1.15 AI Market by Embedded Industrial IoT Device

5.1.3.2 AI Market by Embedded IoT Things and Objects

5.1.3.1 AI Market by Embedded Components

5.1.3.1.1 AI Market by Embedded Processors

5.1.3.1.2 AI Embedded Chipsets Market by Technology

5.1.3.1.3 AI Embedded Chipsets Market by Machine Learning Technology

5.1.4 AI Market by Software Segment

5.1.4.1 AI Application Embedded Software Market by Application Type

5.1.4.2 AI Application Embedded Software Market by Deployment Type

5.1.4.3 AI Market by AI Platform

5.1.5 AI Market by Service Segment

5.1.5.1 AI Market by Professional Service Segment

5.1.6 AI Market by AI Technology

5.1.6.1 AI Market by Machine Learning Technology

5.1.7 AI Market by AI System

5.1.8 AI Market by AI Category

5.1.9 AI Market by End User Industry

5.1.9.1 AI Market by Medical and Healthcare Application

5.1.9.2 AI Market by Manufacturing Application

5.1.9.3 AI Market by Consumer Electronics Application

5.1.9.4 AI Market by Automotive and Transportation Application

5.1.9.5 AI Market by Retail and Apparel Application

5.1.9.6 AI Market by Marketing Application

5.1.9.7 AI Market by FinTech Application

5.1.9.8 AI Market by Building and Construction Application

5.1.9.9 AI Market by Agriculture Application

5.1.9.10 AI Market by Security and Surveillance Application

5.1.9.11 AI Market by Government and Military Application

5.1.9.12 AI Market by Human Resource Application

5.1.9.13 AI Market by Law Application

5.1.9.14 AI Market by Telecommunication and IT Application

5.1.9.15 AI Market by Oil, Gas and Mining Application

5.1.9.16 AI Market by Logistics Application

5.1.9.17 AI Market by Education Application

5.1.10 AI Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Sector

5.2 Regional AI Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

5.2.1 AI Market by Region

5.2.2 North America AI Market by Device, Component, Software, Service, Technology, AI System, AI Category, Industry and Application, and Country

5.2.3 Europe AI Market by Device, Component, Software, Service, Technology, AI System, AI Category, Industry and Application, and Country

5.2.4 APAC AI Market by Device, Component, Software, Service, Technology, AI System, AI Category, Industry and Application, and Country

5.2.5 MEA AI Market by Device, Component, Software, Service, Technology, AI System, AI Category, Industry and Application, and Country

5.2.6 Latin America AI Market by Device, Component, Software, Service, Technology, AI System, AI Category, Industry and Application, and Country

5.2.7 AI Market by Top Ten Country



