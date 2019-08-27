Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market By Technology, By Organization Size, By Service Type, By Type of Cloud, By Vertical, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing & Others), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise & SME), By Service Type (Services & Software Tools), By Type of Cloud (Public Cloud, Private Cloud & Hybrid Cloud), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global artificial intelligence as a service market was valued at around $ 2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 34% to reach around $ 11.6 billion by 2024 owing to increasing adoption of artificial intelligence. Organizations are leveraging artificial intelligence for improving productivity and enhanced efficiency at lower cost, which is anticipated to fuel growth of artificial intelligence as a service market over the next five years. Moreover, increasing demand for enhancing user experience while reducing waiting time through automated chats is further likely to propel growth of the market.

Artificial intelligence as a service (AIaaS) market can be segmented based on technology, organization size, service type, type of cloud, vertical and region.On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into machine learning, natural language processing and others.

Natural language processing technology helps to interpret human language and understand customer behavior which is likely to drive growth in this segment during forecast period.Artificial intelligence as a service finds application in various verticals including BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, government and others.

Of all, BFSI segment is likely to witness extensive adoption of AIaaS through 2024 as this vertical uses artificial intelligence for chatbots, fraud detection and customer recommendation. Moreover, need for integrating technology and improve operational efficiency is pushing the adoption of AIaaS in BFSI.

Regionally, the market for artificial intelligence as a service is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa.Asia-Pacific industry is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during forecast period.

Healthcare industry in Asia-Pacific region is growing at a rapid pace, thereby creating investment opportunities, which is anticipated to promote the growth of artificial intelligence as a service market in the region.

Major players operating in global artificial intelligence as a service market include Amazon Web Services Inc. Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., International Business Machines (IBM) Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., H2O.Ai Inc., Intel Corp., etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Google added more AI features to its cloud so as to attract more customers.

Report Scope:

In this report, global artificial intelligence as a service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:• Market, By Technology:o Machine Learningo Natural Language Processingo Others• Market, By Organization Size:o Large Enterpriseo SME• Market, By Service Type:o Serviceso Software Tools• Market, By Type of Cloud:o Public Cloudo Private Cloudo Hybrid Cloud• Market, By Vertical:o BFSIo Healthcareo Retailo IT & Telecomo Governmento Others

