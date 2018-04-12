Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market 2018-2023 - CAGR Expected to Grow at 50.7%

According to this research, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Digitization has made big data technologies more relevant in the healthcare context. The proliferation of smart devices has accelerated the transition to digitized healthcare. Smart apps have made self-management of diabetes by the patients affordable. Sensors are capable of transmitting data to the smart devices and diabetics can monitor their blood glucose levels on these devices.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Favorable Demographics

Obesity Pandemic

Urbanization

Rising Healthcare Costs

Rising Digital Affinity

Restraints

Less Digital Savvy Patients

Patient Privacy and Data Security Concerns

Reimbursement and Cost Coverage Issues

Lack of Curated Data sets

Opportunities

Products Innovations

Rising Prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Growing usage of mobile technology in diabetes management

Democratization of Knowledge

Report Scope



The report covers drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DRO) affecting the market growth during the forecast period (2017-2023).

It also contains an analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views.

The report covers competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures and collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

In the vendor profile section, for the companies that are privately held, financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

Companies Mentioned



Apple Inc.

Diabnext

Glooko Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Tidepool

Vodafone Group Plc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Outlook



2. Report Outline



3. Market Snapshot



4. Market Outlook



5. Trends, Roadmap and Projects



6. Device Types: Market Size & Analysis



7. Artificial intelligence Techniques: Market Size & Analysis



8. Geographic Segmentation: Market Size & Analysis



9. Global Generalist



10. Companies to Watch for



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Expert's Views



