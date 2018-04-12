Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market 2018-2023 - CAGR Expected to Grow at 50.7%

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
Digitization has made big data technologies more relevant in the healthcare context. The proliferation of smart devices has accelerated the transition to digitized healthcare. Smart apps have made self-management of diabetes by the patients affordable. Sensors are capable of transmitting data to the smart devices and diabetics can monitor their blood glucose levels on these devices.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Favorable Demographics
- Obesity Pandemic
- Urbanization
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Rising Digital Affinity
Restraints
- Less Digital Savvy Patients
- Patient Privacy and Data Security Concerns
- Reimbursement and Cost Coverage Issues
- Lack of Curated Data sets
Opportunities
- Products Innovations
- Rising Prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes
- Growing usage of mobile technology in diabetes management
- Democratization of Knowledge
Report Scope
- The report covers drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DRO) affecting the market growth during the forecast period (2017-2023).
- It also contains an analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views.
- The report covers competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures and collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.
- In the vendor profile section, for the companies that are privately held, financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc.
- Diabnext
- Glooko Inc.
- Google Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Tidepool
- Vodafone Group Plc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Outlook
2. Report Outline
3. Market Snapshot
4. Market Outlook
5. Trends, Roadmap and Projects
6. Device Types: Market Size & Analysis
7. Artificial intelligence Techniques: Market Size & Analysis
8. Geographic Segmentation: Market Size & Analysis
9. Global Generalist
10. Companies to Watch for
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Expert's Views
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ttpjlc/global_artificial?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-artificial-intelligence-in-diabetes-management-market-2018-2023---cagr-expected-to-grow-at-50-7-300628827.html
