Global Asphalt Market Insights (2020 to 2025) - Analysis and Forecasts
Dec 08, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Asphalt from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Asphalt as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Building
- Waterproofing
- Road
- Adhesives
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Asphalt Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Asphalt by Region
8.2 Import of Asphalt by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Asphalt Market Size
9.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Asphalt Market Size
10.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Asphalt Market Size
11.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Asphalt Market Size
12.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Asphalt Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Asphalt Market Size
13.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Asphalt Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Asphalt Market Size
14.2 Asphalt Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Asphalt Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Asphalt Market Size Forecast
15.2 Asphalt Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 BP
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of BP
16.1.4 BP asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Flint Hills Resources
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Flint Hills Resources
16.2.4 Flint Hills Resources asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 CHS Inc.
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of CHS Inc.
16.3.4 CHS Inc. Asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 Exxonmobil
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Exxonmobil
16.4.4 Exxonmobil asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Conocophillips
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Conocophillips
16.5.4 Conocophillips asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Nustar Energy L.P.
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Nustar Energy L.P.
16.6.4 Nustar Energy L.P. Asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Ergon Refining Inc.
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Ergon Refining Inc.
16.7.4 Ergon Refining Inc. Asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.8 Marathon Petroleum Company LLC
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Company LLC
16.8.4 Marathon Petroleum Company LLC asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.9 Alon USA LP
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Alon USA LP
16.9.4 Alon USA LP asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.10 Suncor Energy Inc.
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc.
16.10.4 Suncor Energy Inc. Asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.11 Valero Energy Corporation
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation
16.11.4 Valero Energy Corporation asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.12 Sinopec
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Sinopec
16.12.4 Sinopec asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.13 CNPC
16.13.1 Company Profile
16.13.2 Main Business and Asphalt Information
16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of CNPC
16.13.4 CNPC asphalt sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/px9q8h
