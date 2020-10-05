Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020: United States Market is Estimated at $859.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
Oct 05, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Modifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Asphalt Modifiers estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Paving, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roofing segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $859.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Asphalt Modifiers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$859.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$963.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Other End-Uses Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$214.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$304.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$620.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema Group
- ArrMaz Products LP
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Inc.
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Engineered Additives LLC.
- Evonik Industries AG
- ExxonMobil Chemical Company
- Genan Holding A/S
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- Kraton Corporation
- Mcasphalt Industries Ltd.
- PQ Corporation
- Romonta GmbH
- Sasol Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Asphalt Modifiers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Asphalt Modifiers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Asphalt Modifiers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Asphalt Modifiers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Paving (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Paving (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:2012-2019
- Paving (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Roofing (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country:2020-2027
- Roofing (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:2012-2019
- Roofing (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzy7qg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets