Global Asset Performance Management Research Report 2020: Future Growth Potential & Revenue Analysis 2016-2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Performance Management Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asset performance management software solutions use asset-related data, predictive analytics, and Industry 4.0 technologies to anticipate failure or life of an asset and to recommend a maintenance solution that will improve the reliability of the asset.



End users in the process industries acknowledge the effectiveness of deploying an APM suite of solutions, as it will help accelerate digital transformation. Asset-heavy end users, such as O&G, and petrochemical and chemical, understand that APM suites integrate risk, finance, inventory management, quality, and operations to bring the highest business value.



The shift from site functional excellence to enterprise-wide performance management and the customer preference for above-site management principles will drive the adoption of APM solutions. Automating asset failure prediction is a major focus for industries today, as they move into asset performance autonomy.

In a field of more than 20 industry participants, the publisher independently plotted the top 15 companies in this analysis. The global APM market analysis features AVEVA, AspenTech, GE Digital, ARMS Reliability, ABB, Yokogawa, Atonix Digital, IBM, Bentley Systems, Emerson, Infor, Apergy, IPS, Detechtion Technologies, and DNV GL.



While there are other companies competing in the market or have recently entered it, the publisher has identified these 15 as the market powerhouses on the basis of their revenue for the 2016-2020 time period.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

Asset Performance Management Market, 2020

Competitive Environment

Companies to Action

AVEVA

ABB

Apergy (Champion X)

ARMS Reliability

Aspen Technology

Atonix Digital

Bentley Systems

Detechtion Technologies

Dnv gl

Emerson

GE Digital

IBM

Infor

IPS-Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH

Yokogawa

Strategic Insights

Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8zsu0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

