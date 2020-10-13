Global Asthma and COPD Smart Inhalers Markets to 2024: Growing Collaboration Between Pharma and Digital Health Companies
Oct 13, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Inhalers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report offers a comprehensive picture of the smart inhalers market. Smart inhalers prescribed for the treatment of asthma and COPD are included in the scope of the study.
The global market's growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, a rise in the world's geriatric population, growing collaboration between pharma and digital health companies, and improved technology leading to the development of smart inhalers.
Due to this alarming rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders, the market is witnessing digital partnerships between software and pharma companies that are formed to offer technologically advanced smart inhalers. Various companies are stepping into the market to implement digital technology that can be further used to enhance respiratory disease management.
The market size includes the revenue the smart inhaler generated for pharma companies. Digital companies merely provide the sensors to pharma companies; and pharma companies are the ones assembling smart inhalers and making them available.
The report explains the current and future market potential of smart inhalers. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, and market trends. The report covers market forecasts through 2024.
The report details market shares of smart inhalers based on the product, disease indication, and geography. Based on the product, the market is fragmented into dry powder inhaler (DPI)-based smart inhalers and metered-dose inhaler (MDI)-based smart inhalers.
By disease indication, the market is segmented into asthma and COPD.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India are covered in regional segments.
For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2018 as the base year, 2019, and forecast through year-end 2024. Estimated values used are based on pharma manufacturers' total revenues and estimated installations of smart inhalers. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- A descriptive overview of the global smart inhalers market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Country specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, China, Japan, India, and other emerging economies
- Latest information on the market potential for smart inhalers, opportunities and restraints, technological advancements, regulatory scenario, and other macroeconomic trends affecting the marketplace
- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures in the global smart inhalers market
- Estimation of market size and forecast, and market share analysis of smart inhalers based on the product, disease indication, and geographical region
- A brief outline on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global smart inhalers market and MedTech
- Detailed profiles of the major listed pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for Smart Inhalers
Chapter 3 Market Background
- Respiratory Inhalers
- Metered Dose Inhalers
- Dry Powder Inhaler
- Smart Inhalers
Chapter 4 Medical Devices Regulations
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations in U.S.
- Regulations in Europe
- Regulations in Japan
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
- Rise in Geriatric Population
- Growing Collaboration between Pharma and Digital Health Companies
- Improved Technology: Leading to Development of Smart Inhalers
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Awareness Regarding Respiratory Diseases Symptoms
- Reduction in Product Adoption Due to Issues Concerning Data Security
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Progression of COVID-19
- Current Status and Impact on MedTech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Market for Smart Inhalers by Product
- DPI-Based Smart Inhalers
- MDI-Based Smart Inhalers
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Disease Indication
- Global Market for Smart Inhalers by Disease Indication
- Asthma
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Smart Inhalers by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.
- Novartis Ag
- Opko Health Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Vectura Group Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v12enw
