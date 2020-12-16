Global Asthma Therapeutics Market to 2025 by Treatment Type, Route of Administration, Value Chain Analysis, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asthma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asthma therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global asthma therapeutics market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Asthma therapeutics refer to various pharmaceutical drugs that are used for the treatment of asthma. Asthma is usually triggered by indoor and outdoor causative agents, including pollution, allergens and dust. These therapeutics are usually bronchodilators and anti-inflammatory drugs, which include corticosteroids, long-acting beta-agonists (LABA), methylxanthine, immunomodulators and leukotriene modifiers.



A number of combination therapy drugs are also used that can be inhaled, injected, or orally administered. These drugs expand the passageway into the lungs and enable the movement of air to improve breathing. They also aid in clearing mucus from the lungs that gets coughed out with ease.



The increasing prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders, along with improvements in the diagnostic technologies, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.



Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding the availability of effective asthma therapeutics is also providing driving the market growth. For instance, asthmatic patients are primarily treated with inhaled corticosteroids and patients with advanced conditions or persistent asthma are treated with target-specific drugs. There is also an extensive demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that block immunoglobulin E and specific cytokines. The development of combination therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases is acting as another growth-inducing factor.



Increasing healthcare expenditures, extensive research, and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global asthma therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 in the global asthma therapeutics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global asthma therapeutics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Asthma Therapeutics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

6.2 Bronchodilators

6.3 Combination Therapies



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Inhalers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Dry Powder Inhalers

7.1.2.2 Metered Dose Inhalers

7.1.2.3 Soft Mist Inhalers

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Nebulizers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Pneumatic Nebulizers

7.2.2.2 Ultrasonic Nebulizers

7.2.2.3 Mesh Nebulizers

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Treatment Type

8.1 Quick-Relief Medications

8.2 Long-Term Asthma Control Medications



9 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

9.1 Inhalation

9.2 Oral

9.3 Parenteral



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



AstraZeneca

Abbott

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

