Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market 2019-2023 - Growing Use of Combination Therapy, Rising Demand for Neurofeedback Therapy, Development of New Drugs

Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market: Size, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the ADHD market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global ADHD market by value, by segments and by distribution channel.



ADHD is a complex neurological disorder which creates difficulty for a person in paying attention and in controlling their behavior. The symptoms of ADHD might vary from person to person, but the most common symptoms include restlessness, difficulty in paying attention, hyperactivity, frequent mood swings and difficulty in coping with stress. A person diagnosed with ADHD can suffer from the hyperactive-type, inattentive type or the combined type attention deficit disorder.



The most common factors which cause the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in people include exposure to environmental toxins such as high levels of lead at a young age, low birth weight, genes, brain injuries, etc. ADHD can be treated with the use of medication, therapy, education, and training or a combination of these treatments.



ADHD has been segmented on the basis of medication type, therapy, age group, and distribution channel. The two major kinds of medication for the treatment of ADHD are stimulants and non-stimulants. Various kinds of therapies for ADHD include behavior therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, interpersonal therapy, and family therapy. On the basis of age group, ADHD has been segmented into pediatric, adolescent and adult and the major distribution channels for ADHD are retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy.



The global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, excessive use of smartphones, increasing investments in mental health technology, the growing impact of social media, etc. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are the misuse of drugs used in the treatment of ADHD and high cost of ADHD treatment.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall ADHD market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Shire Plc). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview, and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): An Overview

2.1.1 Causes of ADHD

2.1.2 Symptoms of ADHD

2.1.3 ADHD Subtypes

2.2 ADHD Treatment: An Overview

2.2.1 ADHD Treatment

2.3 ADHD Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 ADHD Segmentation by Medication Type

2.3.2 ADHD Segmentation by Therapy

2.3.3 ADHD Segmentation by Age Group and Distribution Channel



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global ADHD Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global ADHD Market by Value

3.1.2 Global ADHD Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)

3.1.3 Global ADHD Market by Segments (Stimulant, Non-Stimulant)

3.1.4 Global ADHD Market by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy)

3.2 Global ADHD Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Stimulant ADHD Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Non-Stimulant ADHD Market by Value

3.3 Global ADHD Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.3.1 Global Retail Pharmacy ADHD Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Hospital Pharmacy ADHD Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America ADHD Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America ADHD Market by Value

4.1.2 North America ADHD Market by Region (The US, North America (Excluding the US))

4.1.3 The US ADHD Market by Value

4.1.4 The US ADHD Market by Segments (Stimulant and Non-Stimulant)

4.1.5 The US Stimulant ADHD Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Non-Stimulant ADHD Market by Value

4.1.7 North America (Excluding the US) ADHD Market by Value

4.2 Europe ADHD Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe ADHD Market by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific ADHD Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific ADHD Market by Value

4.4 Middle East and Africa ADHD Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East and Africa ADHD Market by Value

4.5 Latin America ADHD Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America ADHD Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.2 Excessive Use of Smartphones

5.1.3 Increasing Investments in Mental Health Technology

5.1.4 Growing Impact of Social Media

5.1.5 Increasing Mental Health Awareness

5.1.6 Stressful Lifestyle

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Misuse of Drugs Used in the Treatment of ADHD

5.2.2 High Cost of ADHD Treatment

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Use of Combination Therapy

5.3.2 Rising Demand for Neurofeedback Therapy

5.3.3 Development of New Drugs



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global ADHD Market Players: Financial Comparison

6.2 Global ADHD Market Players by Research and Development Expenditure



7. Company Profiles



Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Shire Plc)

