Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2028 at a 4% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type, By Demographics (Adults and Children), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy and Hospital Pharmacy), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market size is expected to reach $16.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Enabling the disorder sufferer to build self-esteem and self-awareness



When ADHD is left untreated, it severely threatens the patient's well-being. As a result, the development of anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder increases. Consequently, this also makes the situation hard for those directly involved with the sufferers. In addition, the mounting disappointments and frustrations can further accelerate the chances of forming antisocial personality disorder.



Increasing recognition of behavioral therapy benefits



Although there are two significant ways to treat ADHD, combining the two frequently yields the best outcomes. Therefore, medication combined with behavioral therapy provides better control of the treatment of ADHD. Recently, behavioral therapies have gained significant attention from parents who have children with ADHD. Parents and kids in this situation attend specialist lessons to manage and reduce the consequences of ADHD.



Drug Type Outlook



Based on drug type, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is categorized into stimulants and non-stimulants. The stimulants segment procured the highest revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. These are the most frequently prescribed drugs for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. These drugs may aid in maintaining mental focus and ignoring distractions. Most patients with ADHD have reported success with stimulant medications. These are usually prescribed for the treatment of severe and moderate ADHD. They might be helpful for kids, adolescents, and adults who struggle at school, home, or work.



Stimulants Outlook



The stimulants segment is further divided into amphetamine, methylphenidate, lisdexamfetamine, dexmethylphenidate. The amphetamine segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. Amphetamine or dextroamphetamine are potent central nervous system (CNS) stimulants. These drugs indirectly act as sympathomimetic amines and are also used for treating narcolepsy and hyperactivity other than ADHD. This class of drugs increases the focus on any activity, raises the ability to pay attention, and also assists in controlling impulsive behavioral symptoms.



Non- Stimulants Outlook



The non-stimulants segment is further classified into atomoxetine, guanfacine, clonidine, and others. The atomoxetine segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. Compared to other ADHD medications, atomoxetine operates differently. Atomoxetine is a selective noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), and hence it raises the levels of noradrenaline, which transports messages across brain cells, in the brain. By boosting this neurotransmitter, people with ADHD are able to improve focus and impulse control.



Demographics Outlook



On the basis of demographics, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is fragmented into children (2 to 17 years of age) and adults. The children segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. Children with ADHD find it challenging to control their impulsive behaviors, which can include anything from speech to movement to concentration. As a result, these kids are occasionally referred to as troublemakers or chastised for their laziness and lack of discipline.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is segmented into retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment recorded the largest revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. The majority of ADHD patients receive their care in outpatient settings, which has mainly given the segment its growth. Increased attention is also being paid to patient care initiatives to offer patients personal Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to keep track of their medical histories and receive primary care.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the maximum revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. The widespread introduction and quick acceptance of various ADHD medications are the primary factors influencing the segment's growth. Growth is further anticipated by better patient affordability, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising public awareness of current treatment modalities.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Eli Lilly And Company

Pfizer, Inc. (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Lupin Limited

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mallinckrodt PLC

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market



Chapter 4. Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Drug Type



Chapter 5. Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Demographics



Chapter 6. Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 7. Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Eli Lilly And Company

Pfizer, Inc. (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Lupin Limited

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mallinckrodt PLC

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88sgsl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets