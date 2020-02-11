Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market to Witness a CAGR of 70% Over 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall augmented and virtual reality contact lens market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 70% during the forecast period. The market is highly driven by the rapidly growing demand for consumer electronics worldwide.



Augmented and virtual reality contact lenses are devices that could provide a virtual display that could have a variety of uses from supporting the visually impaired to video military applications. The device is in the form of a conventional contact lens with added bionics technology in the form of augmented reality, with functional electronic circuits and infrared lights to create a virtual display allowing the viewer to see a computer-generated display superimposed on the world outside. As a result of these features, we are expecting high growth in augmented and virtual reality contact lens market during the forecast period.



Based on the application, the AR contact lens segment led the market with a significant contribution in augmented and virtual reality contact lens market revenue. The demand for AR contact lenses is backed by the increase in demand for AR devices and applications in healthcare, retail, and e-commerce.

Further, rising investment in the augmented reality is driving the growth of the augmented contact lens. Notably, augmented reality modeling and 3D visualization are of vital use in the healthcare sector. On account of all these factors, we are expecting the AR contact lens segment to continue leading the market throughout the forecast period.



Based on geography, North America dominates the market for augmented and virtual reality contact lenses. With the increasing adoption of technological products in North America, the region has the highest market share. The Asia-Pacific is set to demonstrate the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. Emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific such as China and India shall lead the market.

Further, the growth of the gaming market along with smart devices in the region is driving the growth for the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market growth. As a result of these factors, we are expecting Asia-Pacific to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Innovega, Inwith Corp., Mojo Vision, Sony, Samsung, Verily Life Sciences, Sensimed AG, Medella Health, Alcon, Ocumetrics Bionic Lens, and others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market

2.1.1 Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, by Lens, 201h8 (US$ Bn)

2.1.2 Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.1.3 Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Vendors, 2018



Chapter 4 Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, by Lens

4.1 Overview

4.2 AR Contact Lens

4.3 VR Contact Lens



Chapter 5 Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Gaming

5.3 Medical



Chapter 6 North America Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 7 Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Innovega

10.2 Inwith Corp.

10.3 Mojo Vision

10.4 Sony

10.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.6 Verily Life Sciences

10.7 Sensimed AG

10.8 Medella Health

10.9 Alcon

10.10 Ocumetrics Bionic Lens



