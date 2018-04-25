Global Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Forecasts 2018-2028: Focus on 22 Major Markets Split by Gender and 5-Year Age Cohort

Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) or Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) defines a group of developmental disability disorders. These disorders include: Autism, Pervasive Developmental Disorder not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS), Asperger syndrome, Rett syndrome and Childhood Disintegrative Disorder (CDD). The latter two are very rare and often absent from studies, and therefore not covered by this report.

This report provides the current prevalent population for autism spectrum disorders across 22 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Attributes of these disorders can be grouped into three areas: communication difficulties, repetitive and stereotyped behaviour, and social impairment. ASD is collectively called a wide-spectrum disorder due to the wide variation of symptoms which can occur in any given patient. The nature of these symptoms and their life-long duration constitute a serious burden to both the patients and their families, often limiting career prospects and personal life success.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the publisher's analysis team, several features of autism spectrum disorder patients, as well as the main symptoms and comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of autism spectrum disorders include:

ADHD

Epilepsy (especially in ASD with intellectual disability)

GI problems

Restless Sleep

Anxiety

Depression

Motor function / co-ordination problems

Hypotonia

Reason to buy

Ability to quantify patient populations in global autism spectrum disorder market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of autism spectrum disorders and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding of the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of autism spectrum disorder patients.

Identification of autism spectrum disorder patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of autism spectrum disorder patients.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Autism Spectrum Disorders Features Of Autism Spectrum Disorder Patients Comorbidities Of Autism Spectrum Disorders Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Black Swan Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zzlvb3/global_autism?w=5

