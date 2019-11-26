Global Automated Assurance Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2023 - Intelligent Assurance Automation based on ML/AI Will Drive Revenue Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Assurance: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intelligent assurance automation based on ML/AI, the need to assure virtual, hybrid and cloud-native networks for 5G and dynamic business services such as SD-WAN will drive revenue growth during the forecast period



The overall assurance market will reach USD6.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.9%.

5G will drive the next wave of spending on assurance as new investments in legacy networks are capped. Disruptive networking and cloud technologies such as network function virtualisation (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), edge computing and network slicing will require new assurance techniques, and will, therefore, cause a shift in communications service providers' (CSPs') spending patterns.



This forecast report provides:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the automated assurance systems market, split into:

five application segments: probe systems, service management, fault and event management, performance monitoring and workforce automation

probe systems, service management, fault and event management, performance monitoring and workforce automation

two delivery types: product-related and professional services

product-related and professional services

four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed

mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed

eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

Central and (CEE), developed (DVAP), emerging (EMAP), (LATAM), the and (MENA), (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and (WE) an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the automated assurance systems market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for CSPs and vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5v8x6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

