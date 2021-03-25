Global Automated Guided Vehicle (Indoor-Outdoor) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025 - Digitalization Push of the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Acting as an Opportunity

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on AGV Types (Indoor-Outdoor), Applications, End-Use Industries, Vehicle Type, and Navigation Technologies - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated guided vehicle market accounted for 138,740 units in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to reach 272,717 units by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The Europe region is expected to grow at a significant growth rate of 14.97% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Due to rapid industrial developments in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has seen the increased adoption of robotics engineering and technology into its production process for quite some time. One such growing sector is that of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), which are entirely automated transport systems that function with unmanned vehicles. Automated guided vehicles deliver a wide range of benefits, such as reduced running costs, improved workforce protection, and a decrease in production time. The AGV-enabled automation of industrial facilities also helps meet requirements related to material handling capability, reduce the risk of human error, ensure high output volumes, and improve accuracy and repeatability.

The market research study caters to a comprehensive perspective of the different types of vehicles and applications of the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market. The report further analyzes its impact on other end-user industries by providing critical insights into the direction of its future expansion.

The study dwells into various navigation types, such as traditional guidance, laser guidance, hybrid guidance, natural navigation, and another navigation type for AGVs of different end-user industries. The study is further segmented on the basis of application (by end-use industry) and divided into logistics and warehouse, automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Competitive Landscape

The global AGV market's competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players worldwide to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by AGV manufacturers are new product launches, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Among all these strategies adopted, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations have been the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the global AGV market competitive landscape. Some of the most significant ecosystem players are Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd, KION Group, and JBT Corporation.

Product launches are another preferred strategy adopted by the market players to enhance their product offerings and global footprint. For instance, in September 2020, KION Group expanded its production facilities in the Czech Republic. The facility will be responsible for manufacturing material handling equipment for Dematic.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is the AGV market evolving with new technologies and products in the global market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the AGV market?

How are companies adopting new navigation technologies in the AGV industry?

What are the views of senior management of the AGV manufacturing companies operating in the space?

What is the competitive positioning of various market leaders catering to the demand for AGV in the global market?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global AGV supply chain?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of AGV, and which among those are expected to witness the highest demand growth from 2020 to 2025?

What are the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the AGV industry players?

What are the buyer's attributes, major challenges, and drivers for AGV systems in the countries?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Supply Chain Network

1.1.2 Industry Trends

1.1.2.1 Dual-Functionality AGVs Becoming a Smarter Choice

1.1.2.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence with AGV Systems

1.1.2.3 Online Retail Brands Venturing into AGV Market for the Ease of Facility Integration

1.1.2.4 Telematic Services Being Introduced in AGV Industry Ecosystem

1.1.3 Key Industry Safety Standards for Automated Guided Vehicle Market

1.1.3.1 ANSI/ITSDF B56.5-2012

1.1.3.2 ASTM International ASTM F45

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Reduce Dependency on Labor Force

1.2.1.2 Operational Flexibilities in Manufacturing Facilities

1.2.2 Market Challenges

1.2.2.1 Complex and Tedious Installation Procedures

1.2.2.2 Huge Monetary Investments and Long Return on Investments

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Market Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Digitalization Push of the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Acting as an Opportunity

1.2.5.2 Companies Upgrading AGV Technologies and their Product Portfolio

2 Application

2.1 Types of Application for Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Application): Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Application)

2.1.1.1 Transportation

2.1.1.2 Distribution

2.1.1.3 End of Line Transport

2.1.1.4 Roll Handling

2.1.1.5 Others

2.1.2 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.1.2.1 Logistics and Warehouse

2.1.2.2 Automotive

2.1.2.3 Food and Beverage

2.1.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

2.1.2.5 Pulp and Paper

2.1.2.6 Pharmaceuticals

2.1.2.7 Wood and Furniture

2.1.2.8 Others (Rubber, Plastics, and Textiles, among others)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by End-Use Industry), Value-Volume Data

2.2.1.1 Logistics and Warehouses

2.2.1.2 Automotive

2.2.1.3 Food and Beverage

2.2.1.4 Electricals and Electronics

2.2.1.5 Pulp and Paper

2.2.1.6 Pharmaceuticals

2.2.1.7 Wood and Furniture

2.2.1.8 Others (Rubbers, Plastics, Textiles)

3 Products

3.1 Types of Products for Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

3.1.1 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Area of Deployment)

3.1.1.1 Indoor AGVs

3.1.1.2 Outdoor AGVs

3.1.2 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Vehicle Type)

3.1.2.1 Towing AGV

3.1.2.2 Unit Load AGV

3.1.2.3 Forklift AGV

3.1.2.4 Pallet Truck

3.1.2.5 Assembly Line Vehicle

3.1.2.6 Others (Customized AGV, and Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) AGV)

3.1.3 Types of Products for Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Navigation Technology)

3.1.3.1 Traditional Guidance (Wired, Magnetic, and Optical)

3.1.3.2 Laser Guidance

3.1.3.3 Natural Guidance

3.1.3.4 Hybrid Guidance

3.1.3.5 Others (GPS and Lidar)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Deployment Area), Value-Volume Data

3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, Volume and Value Data

3.3 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Vehicle Type), Value-Volume Data

3.3.1 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, Volume and Value Data

3.3.1.1 Towing

3.3.1.2 Unit Load

3.3.1.3 Forklift Truck

3.3.1.4 Pallet Truck

3.3.1.5 Assembly Line

3.3.1.6 Others (VNA, Customized)

3.4 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (by Navigation Technology Type), Value-Volume Data

3.4.1 Demand Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, Volume and Value Data

3.4.1.1 Traditional

3.4.1.2 Laser

3.4.1.3 Natural Feature

3.4.1.4 Hybrid

3.4.1.5 Others (GPS, Lidar)

3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.5.1 Opportunity Matrix, (by Product)

3.5.2 Opportunity Matrix, (by Region)

3.6 Technology Roadmap

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.2 Company Profiles

AGVE Group

America in Motion

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

E&K Automation

Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.

Huaxiao Precision Industry (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

JBT Corporation

KION Group

KUKA

Meidensha Corporation

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Savant Automation, Inc.

Scott Technology Limited

Seegrid Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

