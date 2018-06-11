Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automated Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by the following Segments: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

- Daifuku Co., Ltd.

- Flexlink AB

- Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

- Honeywell Intelligrated

- Jungheinrich AG



AUTOMATED MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT MCP-7952 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Automated Material Handling Equipment

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)

Others

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Conveyor Systems

Sortation Systems

Pick Systems

Palletization Systems



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Automated Material Handling Systems - Redefine Logistics

Outlook

AS/RS: The Larger Segment

Competition



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

Cloud Computing - Powering e-commerce

Retailers Turn to Integration of MHE with WMS and WES to Improve Efficiency

Predictive Analytics - Simplify Decision Making

Big Data - Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

Rise in Use of Advanced Robotics in Material Handling Applications

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

Goods-to-Robot Picking System - An Advancement in Order Fulfillment Automation

Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation

Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace

Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift

Table 1: Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: e-Commerce Sales as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales by Country (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Automated Sortation Systems Facilitate in Reducing Labor Costs

Automated Parcel Sortation Systems Leverage Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Market

Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services

Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Facilitate Optimum use of Labor & Storage Capacity

AS/RS Systems: Significant for Efficient Operations in Food & Beverage Industry

Automated Lift Trucks to Witness Increasing Adoption

Automation in Forklifts Reduce Collisions & Enhance Operational Efficiency

Demand for Automated Forklifts Surges in Emerging Countries

AGVs & AGCs Improve Operational Flexibility of Automotive Production Facilities

Small & Mid-Sized Manufacturers Warm Up to Latest AGVs

Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology at a Significant Pace



3. LONG-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS

Improved Economy Prospects Drive optimism

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates (in %) by Country/Region for the Years 2017 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 2018 (January) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skills Ups the Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Table 5: Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries - % of Dependent Population Per 100 Working Age Population (2010, 2020 & 2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increased Emphasis on Workforce Safety Aids Adoption of Automated Equipment

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfillment Systems

Table 6: Percentage of Urban Population by Region/Country (2014 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steady Rise in Demand & Production of Consumer Electronic Devices Pushes Demand for Automated Systems

Automated Material Handling Systems Find Favor in Automotive Industry

Strengthening Automobile Production to Fuel Demand for Automated Material Handling Systems

Table 7: Global Production of Passenger Cars (in Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Material Handling - An Introduction

Types of Material Handling Equipment

Automated Material Handling - A Conceptual Definition

The Need for Automation in Material Handling

Advantages of Automated Material Handling Equipment

Drawbacks of Automated Material Handling Systems

Types of Automated Material Handling Systems



1. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Types of AGVs

Driver-Less Trains

Pallet Trucks

Unit Load Carriers

Vehicle Guidance Technology Used in AGVs

Imbedded Guide Wires

Paint Strips

Self-Guided (Laser Triangulation Navigation System)

Magnetic Tape Navigation Systems

Power Source Used in AGVs



2. Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)



3. Conveyor and Sortation Systems



4. Robotic Systems

Major End-Use Markets

Aerospace

Automobile

Shipping Industry

Industrial Machinery

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Warehousing

Distribution Centers

Healthcare

e-commerce



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

FlexLink Introduces Smart, Twin-Track Conveyor for Heavy Loads

BEUMER Group to Launch New High-Capacity BG Sorter

Hänel Storage Systems Introduces New Automated Vertical Storage Controller

Dematic Introduces Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) Decline

Honeywell Introduces Palmat™ Pallet Conveyor

FlexLink Unveils Smart Twin Track Conveyor

Intelligrated Unveils USS Vertical Conveyor

Dematic Introduces Modular Sort System

Dematic Introduces RapidStore UL1400

Clearpath Robotics Develops OTTO Self-Driving Warehouse Robot



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dematic Sets up Robotics Center of Excellence Business Unit

Duravant Acquires QC Industries

Murata Machinery to Acquire AGVE AB

Duravant to Acquire Key Technology

Vanderlande to Invest in Smart Robotics Platform Technology

Material Handling Systems Buys Atronix Engineering and Advanced Production Systems

Pohlad Acquires PaR Systems

Honeywell Rebrands Intelligrated Business

BEUMER Group Awarded Contract for Automated Parcel Sorting System

THL Acquires Stake in Material Handling Systems

Toyota Industries Corporation Creates New Business Division

System Logistics Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Vertique Business

Toyota Industries acquires Vanderlande

Bastian Solutions Opens New Office in Pennsylvania

The KION Group Acquires Dematic

Honeywell Acquires Intelligrated

Konecranes to Acquire Terex's Material Handling & Port Solutions

Swisslog Completes Acquisition of Power Automation Systems

Horizon Systems Merges with Process Systems

Rockwell Automation Signs Agreement to Acquire MagneMotion

The KION Group Acquires Retrotech

Dematic Introduces New Distribution and Order Fulfillment Solutions

Dematic Takes Over NDC Automation

KION Group to Take Over Retrotech



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Flexlink AB (Sweden)

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (USA)

Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

Kardex AG (Switzerland)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Mecalux, S.A (Spain)

Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)

SSI SCHAEFER (Germany)

Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Bastian Solutions (USA)

Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V. (The Netherlands)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 10-Year Perspective for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Other Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Table 14: Shrinking Labor Pool in the US - Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group for 2010, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Growth in E-Commerce Offers Significant Opportunities

Table 15: E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US (in US$ Billion & as % of Total Retail Sales) for the 2010-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches/Developments

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: US 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Canadian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Japanese 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Investments in Automation of Processes Aids Automated MHE Market

AGV Market in Europe

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 26: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: French 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Innovation/Introduction

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: German 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Italian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: UK 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Spanish 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 36: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Russian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Australia, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Australian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Automated Forklift Trucks Market

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Chinese 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Indian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. SOUTH KOREA

Market Analysis

Table 50: South Korean Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: South Korean 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5e. TAIWAN

Market Analysis

Table 52: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Taiwanese 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5f. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Rest of Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Logistical Challenges to Drive Adoption of Automated Material Handling Systems

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Middle East & Africa 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 58: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 62: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Brazilian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. MEXICO

Market Analysis

Table 64: Mexican Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Mexican 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 66: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of Latin America 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 134) The United States (51) Canada (2) Japan (9) Europe (63) - France (4) - Germany (22) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (5) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (20) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Africa (1)

