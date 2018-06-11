Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automated Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by the following Segments: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Flexlink AB
- Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Jungheinrich AG
AUTOMATED MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT MCP-7952 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Automated Material Handling Equipment
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
Others
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
Conveyor Systems
Sortation Systems
Pick Systems
Palletization Systems
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Automated Material Handling Systems - Redefine Logistics
Outlook
AS/RS: The Larger Segment
Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE
The Internet of Things Gains Prominence
Cloud Computing - Powering e-commerce
Retailers Turn to Integration of MHE with WMS and WES to Improve Efficiency
Predictive Analytics - Simplify Decision Making
Big Data - Helps Identify the Best WM Practices
Rise in Use of Advanced Robotics in Material Handling Applications
Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
Goods-to-Robot Picking System - An Advancement in Order Fulfillment Automation
Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation
Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace
Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift
Table 1: Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: e-Commerce Sales as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales by Country (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Automated Sortation Systems Facilitate in Reducing Labor Costs
Automated Parcel Sortation Systems Leverage Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Market
Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services
Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs
Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Facilitate Optimum use of Labor & Storage Capacity
AS/RS Systems: Significant for Efficient Operations in Food & Beverage Industry
Automated Lift Trucks to Witness Increasing Adoption
Automation in Forklifts Reduce Collisions & Enhance Operational Efficiency
Demand for Automated Forklifts Surges in Emerging Countries
AGVs & AGCs Improve Operational Flexibility of Automotive Production Facilities
Small & Mid-Sized Manufacturers Warm Up to Latest AGVs
Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology at a Significant Pace
3. LONG-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS
Improved Economy Prospects Drive optimism
Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates (in %) by Country/Region for the Years 2017 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 2018 (January) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skills Ups the Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems
Table 5: Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries - % of Dependent Population Per 100 Working Age Population (2010, 2020 & 2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increased Emphasis on Workforce Safety Aids Adoption of Automated Equipment
Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfillment Systems
Table 6: Percentage of Urban Population by Region/Country (2014 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Steady Rise in Demand & Production of Consumer Electronic Devices Pushes Demand for Automated Systems
Automated Material Handling Systems Find Favor in Automotive Industry
Strengthening Automobile Production to Fuel Demand for Automated Material Handling Systems
Table 7: Global Production of Passenger Cars (in Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Material Handling - An Introduction
Types of Material Handling Equipment
Automated Material Handling - A Conceptual Definition
The Need for Automation in Material Handling
Advantages of Automated Material Handling Equipment
Drawbacks of Automated Material Handling Systems
Types of Automated Material Handling Systems
1. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
Types of AGVs
Driver-Less Trains
Pallet Trucks
Unit Load Carriers
Vehicle Guidance Technology Used in AGVs
Imbedded Guide Wires
Paint Strips
Self-Guided (Laser Triangulation Navigation System)
Magnetic Tape Navigation Systems
Power Source Used in AGVs
2. Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
3. Conveyor and Sortation Systems
4. Robotic Systems
Major End-Use Markets
Aerospace
Automobile
Shipping Industry
Industrial Machinery
Food & Beverage
Electrical & Electronic Equipment
Warehousing
Distribution Centers
Healthcare
e-commerce
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
FlexLink Introduces Smart, Twin-Track Conveyor for Heavy Loads
BEUMER Group to Launch New High-Capacity BG Sorter
Hänel Storage Systems Introduces New Automated Vertical Storage Controller
Dematic Introduces Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) Decline
Honeywell Introduces Palmat™ Pallet Conveyor
FlexLink Unveils Smart Twin Track Conveyor
Intelligrated Unveils USS Vertical Conveyor
Dematic Introduces Modular Sort System
Dematic Introduces RapidStore UL1400
Clearpath Robotics Develops OTTO Self-Driving Warehouse Robot
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Dematic Sets up Robotics Center of Excellence Business Unit
Duravant Acquires QC Industries
Murata Machinery to Acquire AGVE AB
Duravant to Acquire Key Technology
Vanderlande to Invest in Smart Robotics Platform Technology
Material Handling Systems Buys Atronix Engineering and Advanced Production Systems
Pohlad Acquires PaR Systems
Honeywell Rebrands Intelligrated Business
BEUMER Group Awarded Contract for Automated Parcel Sorting System
THL Acquires Stake in Material Handling Systems
Toyota Industries Corporation Creates New Business Division
System Logistics Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Vertique Business
Toyota Industries acquires Vanderlande
Bastian Solutions Opens New Office in Pennsylvania
The KION Group Acquires Dematic
Honeywell Acquires Intelligrated
Konecranes to Acquire Terex's Material Handling & Port Solutions
Swisslog Completes Acquisition of Power Automation Systems
Horizon Systems Merges with Process Systems
Rockwell Automation Signs Agreement to Acquire MagneMotion
The KION Group Acquires Retrotech
Dematic Introduces New Distribution and Order Fulfillment Solutions
Dematic Takes Over NDC Automation
KION Group to Take Over Retrotech
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Flexlink AB (Sweden)
Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (USA)
Honeywell Intelligrated (USA)
Jungheinrich AG (Germany)
Kardex AG (Switzerland)
KION Group AG (Germany)
Mecalux, S.A (Spain)
Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)
SSI SCHAEFER (Germany)
Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)
Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)
Bastian Solutions (USA)
Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V. (The Netherlands)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 10-Year Perspective for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Other Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Table 14: Shrinking Labor Pool in the US - Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group for 2010, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid Growth in E-Commerce Offers Significant Opportunities
Table 15: E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US (in US$ Billion & as % of Total Retail Sales) for the 2010-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches/Developments
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: US 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Canadian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Japanese 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Investments in Automation of Processes Aids Automated MHE Market
AGV Market in Europe
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: European 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 26: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: French 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Innovation/Introduction
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: German 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Italian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: UK 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Spanish 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 36: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Russian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Australia, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. AUSTRALIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Australian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Automated Forklift Trucks Market
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Chinese 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Indian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. SOUTH KOREA
Market Analysis
Table 50: South Korean Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: South Korean 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5e. TAIWAN
Market Analysis
Table 52: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Taiwanese 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5f. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Rest of Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Logistical Challenges to Drive Adoption of Automated Material Handling Systems
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Middle East & Africa 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 58: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 62: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Brazilian 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. MEXICO
Market Analysis
Table 64: Mexican Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Mexican 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 66: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Rest of Latin America 10-Year Perspective for Automated Material Handling Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Others Markets for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 134) The United States (51) Canada (2) Japan (9) Europe (63) - France (4) - Germany (22) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (5) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (20) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Africa (1)
