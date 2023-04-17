Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market 2023 - 2028: Growth of E-commerce in Developing Countries to Drive the Sector

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.07% over the forecast period.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Trends

Growth of E-commerce in Developing Countries to Drive the Market

The immense growth in the e-commerce industry is a significant growth driver for the market studied. Asia-Pacific emerged as one of the world's largest e-commerce hubs. The region witnessed rapid growth in retail e-commerce due to the rising middle-class population in China , India , and Indonesia and the popularity of mobile gadgets. China accounts for approximately 40% of the world's retail e-commerce sales.

emerged as one of the world's largest e-commerce hubs. The region witnessed rapid growth in retail e-commerce due to the rising middle-class population in , , and and the popularity of mobile gadgets. accounts for approximately 40% of the world's retail e-commerce sales. According to the 47th Statistical Report on China's Internet Development Published in February 2021 by the China Internet Network Information Center, China had the most online buyers and sellers assisted by being the world's most populous nation.

Internet Development Published in by the China Internet Network Information Center, had the most online buyers and sellers assisted by being the world's most populous nation. E-commerce businesses are forming their delivery networks. Flipkart's logistics, referred to as "eKart" in India , is one such example. On the other hand, Logistics companies such as Express Logistics deliver bulk shipments to retailers and distributors.? Such developments are anticipated to boost the penetration of AS/RS systems.

, is one such example. On the other hand, Logistics companies such as Express Logistics deliver bulk shipments to retailers and distributors.? Such developments are anticipated to boost the penetration of AS/RS systems. According to Google and Temasek Holdings' studies, by 2025, the GMV for the Singaporean e-commerce market is projected to reach USD 5 billion , while the Malaysian and Indonesian markets may reach USD 7 billion and USD 53 billion , respectively. ?

, while the Malaysian and Indonesian markets may reach and , respectively. ? The e-commerce firms from other regions are acquiring stakes in the Kuwait e-commerce firms to expand their presence in different regions and capture the wide market share.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing an increasing focus on automation by warehousing companies, which is anticipated to drive the automated storage and retrieval systems market. According to IBEF, the grade-A warehousing market has grown steadily in the recent past due to the growth of e-commerce in the country. It is expected to grow at a rate of 15% by 2025.

region is witnessing an increasing focus on automation by warehousing companies, which is anticipated to drive the automated storage and retrieval systems market. According to IBEF, the grade-A warehousing market has grown steadily in the recent past due to the growth of e-commerce in the country. It is expected to grow at a rate of 15% by 2025. China is a significant adopter of Industry 4.0, and the country is home to some of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the world, ahead of the European Union, the United States , and Japan . For instance, according to the World Economic Forum, of the 69 factories across the world now considered leaders using Industry 4.0 technologies, China is now home to 20, followed by 19 in the European Union, 7 in the United States , and 5 in Japan . Besides being the foundation for plant-wide automation, the automated storage and retrieval system also serves as a foundation for Industry 4.0.

is a significant adopter of Industry 4.0, and the country is home to some of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the world, ahead of the European Union, , and . For instance, according to the World Economic Forum, of the 69 factories across the world now considered leaders using Industry 4.0 technologies, is now home to 20, followed by 19 in the European Union, 7 in , and 5 in . Besides being the foundation for plant-wide automation, the automated storage and retrieval system also serves as a foundation for Industry 4.0. In Japan , the growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the studied market. According to JADA, in 2022, Toyota, the leading car manufacturer in Japan , sold around 1.25 million vehicles domestically. Despite a decrease of 12.1% compared to the prior year, Toyota reported more than twice as multiple unit sales as the runner-up. Suzuki, which came in second, sold slightly over 600 thousand vehicles in 2022.

, the growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the studied market. According to JADA, in 2022, Toyota, the leading car manufacturer in , sold around 1.25 million vehicles domestically. Despite a decrease of 12.1% compared to the prior year, Toyota reported more than twice as multiple unit sales as the runner-up. Suzuki, which came in second, sold slightly over 600 thousand vehicles in 2022. India has been a prominent contributor to the growth of the ASRS market in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing demand for ASRS products across industries, such as manufacturing, retail, automotive, and e-commerce, boosts the market's growth.

has been a prominent contributor to the growth of the ASRS market in the region. The increasing demand for ASRS products across industries, such as manufacturing, retail, automotive, and e-commerce, boosts the market's growth. The rest of Asia-Pacific comprises South Korea , Thailand , Australia , Indonesia , Singapore , and Malaysia . Indonesia is categorized as an aggressive automation-adopting nation. The country has recorded increased AMH usage for industrial work. Since Japan is both its supplier and consumer, Indonesia is expected to benefit from trade with Japan , thus increasing the demand for automation in the region.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/of46m4

