Global Automation Control Market in Medical Devices Industry 2018-2022: Growing Importance of Big Data Analytics and IoT in the Medical Devices Industry

The global automation control market in medical devices industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automation Control Market in Medical Devices Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is shift from on-premises to cloud-based systems. Medical device manufactures in the market are becoming steadily aware of the benefits of adopting cloud-based environment. The advantages offered by the adoption of cloud-based systems include reduced cost, greater flexibility, and enhanced functionality.

According to the report, one driver in the market is stringent regulatory requirements for product development documentation process. Medical device manufacturers must comply with the regulatory requirements and ensure the quality of manufacturing process, to streamline and simplify complex regulatory reporting tasks. Manufacturers must focus extensively on safety as medical equipment is primarily focused on human wellness.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is changing production process due to new product introduction and shrinking profit margin. The medical device vendors must adapt to changing technology and new medical products. As the technology is continuously changing, new product development processes require a lot of planning for developing new product steps.

Key vendors

ABB

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

MES - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PLC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

DCS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

SCADA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Shift from on-premises to cloud-based systems

Virtualization of automation control systems

Growing importance of big data analytics and IoT in the medical devices industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fnl67f/global_automation?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automation-control-market-in-medical-devices-industry-2018-2022-growing-importance-of-big-data-analytics-and-iot-in-the-medical-devices-industry-300642139.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

