Global Automation Control Market in Medical Devices Industry 2018-2022: Growing Importance of Big Data Analytics and IoT in the Medical Devices Industry

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automation Control Market in Medical Devices Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automation control market in medical devices industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automation Control Market in Medical Devices Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is shift from on-premises to cloud-based systems. Medical device manufactures in the market are becoming steadily aware of the benefits of adopting cloud-based environment. The advantages offered by the adoption of cloud-based systems include reduced cost, greater flexibility, and enhanced functionality.
According to the report, one driver in the market is stringent regulatory requirements for product development documentation process. Medical device manufacturers must comply with the regulatory requirements and ensure the quality of manufacturing process, to streamline and simplify complex regulatory reporting tasks. Manufacturers must focus extensively on safety as medical equipment is primarily focused on human wellness.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is changing production process due to new product introduction and shrinking profit margin. The medical device vendors must adapt to changing technology and new medical products. As the technology is continuously changing, new product development processes require a lot of planning for developing new product steps.
Key vendors
- ABB
- General Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- MES - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- PLC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- DCS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- SCADA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Shift from on-premises to cloud-based systems
- Virtualization of automation control systems
- Growing importance of big data analytics and IoT in the medical devices industry
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fnl67f/global_automation?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automation-control-market-in-medical-devices-industry-2018-2022-growing-importance-of-big-data-analytics-and-iot-in-the-medical-devices-industry-300642139.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article