Global Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2019 - 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Laminated, Tempered), By Application (Sidelite, Backlite, Windscreen), By Vehicle Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive aftermarket glass market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2025, according to this report. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Rising demand for sidelites in the vehicles on account of increasing number of accidents is projected to fuel the growth.



The top global automotive aftermarket glass market players, such as AGC, Inc.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; and Saint-Gobain are characterized by integration across the value chain from supplying raw materials to functioning as retailers or service providers. Companies such as AGC, Inc. and Saint-Gobain are the key manufacturers and suppliers of automotive glass globally.



Growing utilization of glass in the automotive industry is compelling the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket suppliers to increase their production capacities to sustain their market share. For instance, in 2019, Saint-Gobain opened three glass facilities across the globe, the third one being in India, with an investment of 1,200 crores.



Key report findings:



Tempered glass segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.2% in terms of volume over the forecast period, owing to incorporation of the product in the sidelite and backlite due to its high strength and characteristic of breaking into small pieces rather than large pieces

Sidelite emerged as the largest application segment with a volume share of 34.2% in 2018

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period, due to its increasing production across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific was the largest regional segment, accounting for a revenue share of 53.3% in 2018, on account of increasing number of vehicles on roads with growing automotive aftermarket glass market for car rental services

In July 2019 , Corning Incorporated launched its new automotive glass solutions facility in China . The facility will be able to deliver the AutoGrade gorilla glass parts for automotive interiors directly to the automakers across the world

