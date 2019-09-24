Global Automotive Annual Report, 2019: Industry Trends, Top 50 Marketplace Sites & Apps, Online Transactions, Emerging Markets
What's next in auto transactions online? What are the Top 50 automotive marketplace sites and apps? What are emerging markets doing to increase online sales?
In this report you'll find the answers to these questions, plus:
- Top 50: ranking the largest automotive advertising sites around the world - with some surprises
- Industry Trends: transactions - it's not if or why anymore, but how, where and what's next
- Company Spotlights: highlighting the big players in the industry - like Auto Trader in the U.K and Guazi in China - and everyone in-between
- Companies to Watch: see what four companies are doing that you're not
- Across the Globe: who are the leading companies from countries around the world
- New Products and Services: see what's trending and what's not
- and much more...
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
2. Industry trends
- Driving into the deal: Auto sites chase the transaction
- Car finance: The next vital frontier
- Car-finance data for 27 market
- Four innovation case studies
- When online sales won't work, try offline
3. Company spotlights
- Auto Trader: Moving into new cars and mobility
- Blocket: The horizontal's multifaceted strategy in autos
- Cars.co.za becomes No. 1 in South Africa
- China: Guazi is most valuable private autos site globally
- ECars247: Operational model of U.K.'s first digital dealer
- Mercado Libre: Will it dominate LatAm auto sites?
- Ukraine: Nascent market ruled by mobile and location
- United States: Top sites embrace digital retailing
4. Companies to watch
- Bipi: The well-funded car-subscription service
- Timam: Roam's new site selling foreign cars to Kenyans
- Tradus: OLX hopes to take the lead in heavy machinery
- QueCocheMeCompro: The lifestyle-focused site in Spain
- Top 50 automotive marketplaces and classifieds sites
- New products and tech: Global roundup
- Top automotive marketplaces and classifieds by country
