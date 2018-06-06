Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market 2018-2024: Markets by BEV, HEV, PHEV & FCV

Global automotive battery thermal management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.05% during forecast period 2017-2024

Global automotive battery thermal management system market is mainly driven by rising demand of electric vehicles and implementation of HVAC system in automobiles. However, high cost of automotive thermal system acts as a major restraint for the global automotive battery thermal management system market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the automotive battery thermal management system market due to the increasing sales of electric vehicles in countries such as Japan and China. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2017-2024 owing to the presence of key market players such as LG Chem (South Korea), Hanon Systems (Korea), Denso Corporation (Japan) and Calsonic Kansei (Japan).

The growth in automotive battery thermal management system market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), GenTherm (United States), Calsonic Kansei (Japan), Hanon Sytems (Korea), Cap Therm Systems (Canada) and others.

Product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships etc. are some crucial strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising Demand Of Electric Vehicles

3.1.2. Implementation Of HVAC System In Automobiles

3.1.3. Integration Of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System With Other Electric Thermal Management System

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. High Cost Of Automotive Thermal System

3.2.2. Stringent Guidelines Related To Pollution Emission

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Use Of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants And Light Weight HVACs

3.3.2. Rising Trend For Artificial Intelligence Based Smart Thermal Management Solutions

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Continues Change In Technology



4. Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Technology

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Active Market

4.5.2. Global Passive Market



5. Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Battery Capacity

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global <_00 kwh="kwh" market="market" />5.5.2. Global 100-200 KWH Market

5.5.3. Global 200-500 KWH Market

5.5.4. Global >500 KWH Market



6. Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Battery Type

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Conventional Batteries Market

6.5.2. Global Solid-State Batteries Market



7. Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Vehicle Type

7.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.5. Market Segmentation

7.5.1. Global Commercial Vehicle Market

7.5.2. Global Passenger Vehicle Market



8. Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Propulsion

8.1. Market Definition And Scope

8.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

8.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

8.4. Opportunity Matrix

8.5. Market Segmentation

8.5.1. Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market

8.5.2. Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market

8.5.3. Global Plug-In-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Market

8.5.4. Global Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV) Market



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Strategies

9.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

9.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

9.1.3. List Of Product Launches

9.1.4. List Of Partnerships



10. Geographic Analysis

10.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

10.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

10.3. Opportunity Matrix

10.4. Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Region 2015-2024



11. Company Profiles



Continental ( Germany )

) LG Chem Ltd ( South Korea )

) Gentherm (U.S)

Robert Bosch ( Germany )

( ) Valeo ( France )

) Calsonic Kansei ( Japan )

) Dana ( United States )

) Hanon Systems (Korea)

Mahle GmbH ( Germany )

) Samsung SDI Company Limited (Korea)

Voss Automotive GmbH ( Germany )

) Captherm Systems , Inc ( Canada )

) Grayson Thermal Systems

Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) Telsa (U.S)

