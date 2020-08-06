Global Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Insights, 2015-2025
Aug 06, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market, by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV & 3W), by Demand Category (OEM Vs Aftermarket), by Fuel Type (CNG Vs LPG), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive CNG & LPG Market is projected to grow at more than CAGR of more than 11% during 2021-2025, on the back of growing demand for environment friendly and economical fuel alternatives coupled with growing concerns regarding air pollution.
Moreover, government policies and regulations of different countries across the globe for the reduction of vehicle air pollution are boosting the adoption of eco-friendly CNG & LPG vehicles, which is expected to positively influence the market for automotive CNG and LPG kits, globally, during the forecast period.
The Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, fuel type and region.
Based on vehicle type, the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market can be segmented into Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV & 3W. Passenger car was the largest segment in volume terms in 2019 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing passenger car fleet size, growing passenger car production and sales. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for personal vehicle, better mileage, and comfortable riding experience, etc., are fueling the demand for passenger cars, globally, which is propelling the demand for passenger car automotive CNG & LPG kits in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.
Based on the demand category, the market can be segmented into OEM and Aftermarket segments. OEM automotive CNG & LPG kit segment accounted for the largest market share in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period also on the back of rising government regulations, growing consumer preference towards the purchase of LPG and CNG vehicles factory fitted with LPG/CNG kits coupled with rising production of gas based engines by different automakers.
Based on fuel type, the market can be segmented into CNG and LPG segments. In 2019, CNG automotive kit segment grabbed the largest market share in volume terms in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast also on the back of increasing demand for compressed natural gas and rapidly growing fleet of CNG powered vehicles.
In terms of regional analysis, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Although due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for automotive CNG & LPG kits in Asia Pacific automotive CNG & LPG kit market is expected to decline by over 30%, but the region would continue to account for the largest share in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market, primarily due to higher population, higher vehicle sales and larger vehicle fleet.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market include Tomasetto Achille Spa, Landi Renzo S.p.A., Atiker MetaI Inc., AC Spka Akcyjna, M.T.M. S.R.L. (BRC), Lovato Gas S.p.A., Nikki Co. Ltd., Cummins Westport Inc., Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Hyundai Motor Company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, General Motor Company, Renault SA, Volvo AB, Tata Motors Limited, and KION Group AG.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market size.
- To classify and forecast the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market based on vehicle type, engine capacity, and region.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV & 3W)
6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Aftermarket)
6.2.3. By Fuel Type (CNG Vs LPG)
6.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook
8. South America Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook
9. Europe Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook
11. North America Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Tomasetto Achille S.p.A.
15.2.2. Landi Renzo S.p.A.
15.2.3. Atiker MetaI Inc.
15.2.4. AC Spka Akcyjna
15.2.5. M.T.M. S.R.L. (BRC)
15.2.6. Lovato Gas S.p.A.
15.2.7. Nikki Co. Ltd.
15.2.8. Cummins Westport Inc.
15.2.9. Ford Motor Company
15.2.10. Toyota Motor Corporation
15.2.11. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
15.2.12. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
15.2.13. Hyundai Motor Company
15.2.14. Suzuki Motor Corporation
15.2.15. Volkswagen Group
15.2.16. General Motor Company
15.2.17. Renault SA
15.2.18. Volvo AB
15.2.19. Tata Motors Limited
15.2.20. KION Group AG
16. Strategic Recommendations
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
