Global Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Insights, 2015-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market, by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV & 3W), by Demand Category (OEM Vs Aftermarket), by Fuel Type (CNG Vs LPG), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive CNG & LPG Market is projected to grow at more than CAGR of more than 11% during 2021-2025, on the back of growing demand for environment friendly and economical fuel alternatives coupled with growing concerns regarding air pollution.



Moreover, government policies and regulations of different countries across the globe for the reduction of vehicle air pollution are boosting the adoption of eco-friendly CNG & LPG vehicles, which is expected to positively influence the market for automotive CNG and LPG kits, globally, during the forecast period.



The Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, fuel type and region.



Based on vehicle type, the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market can be segmented into Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV & 3W. Passenger car was the largest segment in volume terms in 2019 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing passenger car fleet size, growing passenger car production and sales. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for personal vehicle, better mileage, and comfortable riding experience, etc., are fueling the demand for passenger cars, globally, which is propelling the demand for passenger car automotive CNG & LPG kits in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.

Based on the demand category, the market can be segmented into OEM and Aftermarket segments. OEM automotive CNG & LPG kit segment accounted for the largest market share in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period also on the back of rising government regulations, growing consumer preference towards the purchase of LPG and CNG vehicles factory fitted with LPG/CNG kits coupled with rising production of gas based engines by different automakers.



Based on fuel type, the market can be segmented into CNG and LPG segments. In 2019, CNG automotive kit segment grabbed the largest market share in volume terms in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast also on the back of increasing demand for compressed natural gas and rapidly growing fleet of CNG powered vehicles.

In terms of regional analysis, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Although due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for automotive CNG & LPG kits in Asia Pacific automotive CNG & LPG kit market is expected to decline by over 30%, but the region would continue to account for the largest share in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market, primarily due to higher population, higher vehicle sales and larger vehicle fleet.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market include Tomasetto Achille Spa, Landi Renzo S.p.A., Atiker MetaI Inc., AC Spka Akcyjna, M.T.M. S.R.L. (BRC), Lovato Gas S.p.A., Nikki Co. Ltd., Cummins Westport Inc., Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Hyundai Motor Company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, General Motor Company, Renault SA, Volvo AB, Tata Motors Limited, and KION Group AG.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market size.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market based on vehicle type, engine capacity, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive CNG & LPG Kits Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV & 3W)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs Aftermarket)

6.2.3. By Fuel Type (CNG Vs LPG)

6.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook



8. South America Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook



9. Europe Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook



11. North America Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Tomasetto Achille S.p.A.

15.2.2. Landi Renzo S.p.A.

15.2.3. Atiker MetaI Inc.

15.2.4. AC Spka Akcyjna

15.2.5. M.T.M. S.R.L. (BRC)

15.2.6. Lovato Gas S.p.A.

15.2.7. Nikki Co. Ltd.

15.2.8. Cummins Westport Inc.

15.2.9. Ford Motor Company

15.2.10. Toyota Motor Corporation

15.2.11. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

15.2.12. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

15.2.13. Hyundai Motor Company

15.2.14. Suzuki Motor Corporation

15.2.15. Volkswagen Group

15.2.16. General Motor Company

15.2.17. Renault SA

15.2.18. Volvo AB

15.2.19. Tata Motors Limited

15.2.20. KION Group AG



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yg102h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

