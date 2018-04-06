Global Automotive Door Module Market 2018-2022 - Smart and Touch-Sensitive Features Gaining Momentum

The global automotive door module market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Door Module Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for premium cabin features. The automotive industry has seen high in the last few years owing to strong infrastructure development and increasing disposable income of middle-class households. It is highly focused on ride quality as the premium feel of vehicles is derived from the comfort level of the vehicle cabin. The ASP per unit of door module increases with feature additions, which, in turn, depend on the vehicle segmentation.

One trend in the market is Development of efficient wireless systems for in-cabin features. The automobile industry has evolved over the years. The advances are evident across all sectors, ranging from safety and security features to luxury and convenience features. This was possible owing to the increase in use of electronic components in vehicles.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is material and process fluctuation affect the final product cost. The automotive industry has a very extensive supply chain, which is validated by OEMs as per their internal standard quality requirements. OEMs validate the process from the start of the manufacturing till the OEM assembly line. The supply chain has multiple points were the fluctuation affects the pricing of services or raw material or child parts.



Key vendors

AGM Automotive

DURA Automotive

Gestamp

Grupo Antolin

Magna International

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Segmentation by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of efficient wireless systems for in-cabin features

Growing introduction of automotive near-field communication IC for secure car access

Smart and touch-sensitive features on door module

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3l5mdz/global_automotive?w=5

