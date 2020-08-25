Global Automotive Electric Motors Market Analysis 2020: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts
Aug 25, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electric Motors - Global Sector Overview and Forecast (Q3 2020 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE electric motors sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
This report contains an overview of an automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts, supported by information drawn from the publisher's extensive range of sources. This report has been extracted from the regularly updated online Automotive Intelligence Center.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Forecasts
- Active grille shutters
- Brushless motors for HVAC applications
- Electric motors per vehicle
- Electric parking brakes
- Rearview mirrors
- Seating
- Steering
- Sunroofs
- Windows
- Wipers
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Technologies
- Applications
- Active grille shutters
- Brushless motor dosing module for Diesel Exhaust Fluid
- Capacitive liftgate switch
- Headlamp levelling
- Instrument clusters
- Micro-motors for one-touch automatic car boot opening
- Smaller motors
- Window lift drive
- Archive
- Compact DC motors from Johnson Electric
- Compact steering motors from Mitsubishi Electric
- Continental's electric accelerator pedal
Companies Mentioned
- Globe Motors
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Denso Corporation
- Brose
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Marelli Corporation
- Mitsuba Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NTN Corporation
- Nidec Corporation
- Kongsberg Automotive
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6of8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets