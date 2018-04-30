Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Delphi, Lear, YAZAKI, LEONI & Sumitomo

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing demand for EVs. One trend that is affecting the market is growing introduction of heat resistant and innovative materials for automotive engine wiring harnesses. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is consolidation of ECUs.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Delphi
- Lear
- YAZAKI
- LEONI
- Sumitomo
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Growing introduction of heat resistant and innovative materials for automotive engine wiring harnesses
Shifting focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles
Growing introduction of high-end optical fibers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
