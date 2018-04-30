Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Delphi, Lear, YAZAKI, LEONI & Sumitomo

The Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2017-2022.



Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing demand for EVs. One trend that is affecting the market is growing introduction of heat resistant and innovative materials for automotive engine wiring harnesses. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is consolidation of ECUs.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

Delphi

Lear

YAZAKI

LEONI

Sumitomo



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application



PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing introduction of heat resistant and innovative materials for automotive engine wiring harnesses

Shifting focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles

Growing introduction of high-end optical fibers



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wj5jtw/global_automotive?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-engine-wiring-harness-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-delphi-lear-yazaki-leoni--sumitomo-300638911.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

