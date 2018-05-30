Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR) System Market Report 2018: Market Positioning of Vendors - BOSAL, Dana, Faurecia, II-VI, SANGO & Tenneco

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR) System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global automotive exhaust gas heat recovery system (EGHR) market to grow at a CAGR of 45.01% during the period 2018-2022.
Global automotive exhaust gas heat recovery system (EGHR) market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.
According to the report, the increased preference for fuel-efficient vehicles will be a key driver for the growth of the market. Governing bodies regulate fuel-efficiency standards for passenger cars and commercial vehicles due to factors such as depleting global oil reserves and fluctuating crude oil prices. These initiatives reduce the dependency and usage of fossil fuels.
The development of lightweight thermoelectric material will be a key trend for the growth of the market. Research activities improve the thermoelectric efficiency of the materials used in automobiles. Using the improved synthesis method, the material was developed combining pulse current sintering process and mechanical ball-milling process.
Further, the report states that the design challenges in automotive EGHR systems will affect the growth of the market. This system makes use of innovative technology and offers increased scope for improvement. Vehicle manufacturers are developing technologies to reduce heat wastage and increase combustion efficiency. ICEs have low thermal efficiency and loose significant amount of heat during operations.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- BOSAL
- Dana
- Faurecia
- II-VI
- SANGO
- Tenneco
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of lightweight thermoelectric material
- Development of hybrid drive system based on Rankine cycle for energy regeneration
- Use of multiple advanced technologies for heat recovery
- Development of heat pipe and thermoelectric generator combination for recovering heat
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BOSAL
- Dana
- Faurecia
- II-VI
- SANGO
- Tenneco
PART 15: APPENDIX
