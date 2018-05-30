Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR) System Market Report 2018: Market Positioning of Vendors - BOSAL, Dana, Faurecia, II-VI, SANGO & Tenneco

The Global automotive exhaust gas heat recovery system (EGHR) market to grow at a CAGR of 45.01% during the period 2018-2022.



Global automotive exhaust gas heat recovery system (EGHR) market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.



According to the report, the increased preference for fuel-efficient vehicles will be a key driver for the growth of the market. Governing bodies regulate fuel-efficiency standards for passenger cars and commercial vehicles due to factors such as depleting global oil reserves and fluctuating crude oil prices. These initiatives reduce the dependency and usage of fossil fuels.



The development of lightweight thermoelectric material will be a key trend for the growth of the market. Research activities improve the thermoelectric efficiency of the materials used in automobiles. Using the improved synthesis method, the material was developed combining pulse current sintering process and mechanical ball-milling process.



Further, the report states that the design challenges in automotive EGHR systems will affect the growth of the market. This system makes use of innovative technology and offers increased scope for improvement. Vehicle manufacturers are developing technologies to reduce heat wastage and increase combustion efficiency. ICEs have low thermal efficiency and loose significant amount of heat during operations.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

BOSAL

Dana

Faurecia

II-VI

SANGO

Tenneco

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of lightweight thermoelectric material

Development of hybrid drive system based on Rankine cycle for energy regeneration

Use of multiple advanced technologies for heat recovery

Development of heat pipe and thermoelectric generator combination for recovering heat

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BOSAL

Dana

Faurecia

II-VI

SANGO

Tenneco

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nxxmc/global_automotive?w=5



