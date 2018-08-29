Global Automotive Fasteners Market 2018-2022 - Growing Popularity of Lightweight Fasteners Solutions
The "Global Automotive Fasteners Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive fasteners market to register a revenue of close to USD 26 billion by 2022.
Global Automotive Fasteners Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is new forms and functions in fastening technology. The automotive industry is growing rapidly based on technological advancements. So, to sustain in the market, automotive component manufacturers are adopting new technologies.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing automotive sales. Fasteners are necessary components that are used in every vehicle. Thus, the increasing sales of automobiles would drive the global automotive fasteners market during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fasteners related recall due to improper manufacturing procedures. A significant challenge for any industry is the loss incurred due to product recall. In the automotive industry, the cost incurred due to product recall is shared across the value chain depending on the reason for the recall.
Key vendors
- Bulten
- Illinois Tool Works
- Penn Engineering
- Rocknel Fastener
- Sundaram Fasteners
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of lightweight fasteners solutions
- New forms and functions in fastening technology
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
