Global Automotive Filters Market, 2025 - Growing Vehicle Parc and Miles Driven to Increase the Automotive Filters Aftermarket

The automotive filters OE market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% from USD 2.93 billion in 2018 to USD 3.94 billion by 2025.

The automotive filters aftermarket is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.14%, to reach USD 23.31 billion by 2025 from USD 21.53 billion in 2018.

Factors such as increasing vehicle production and the increasing vehicle parc and average miles driven every year across the world are projected to fuel the growth of the automotive filters market.

Asia Oceania filters market is estimated to be the largest OE market during the forecast period owing to their largest vehicle production and sales. In Asia Oceania, China is the leading country in automotive filters OE market, where gasoline vehicle and passenger car are the leading segments. The filter types considered are air, fuel, oil, cabin, brake dust, steering, coolant, oil separator, and transmission filters. Cabin filters are estimated to have the largest market share and brake dust filters are estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the Asia Oceania region.



Oil filters have low replacement miles and are replaced more frequently than the other filter types. Hence, the oil filters aftermarket is expected to be the largest for automotive filters during the forecast period.



In air filter OE market, synthetic filters segment is estimated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period as this type of filters are more efficient than the cellulose media filters. They are mostly installed in premium passenger cars and high-performance trucks to enhance the engine performance. Synthetic media filters have various advantages compared to cellulose media filters, such as smaller size, water resistance, increased airflow, and superior performance.



In cabin filter OE market, electrostatic cabin filters market is estimated to be the fastest growing market, by value, during the forecast period. In the present scenario, the market for an electrostatic cabin filter is at a nascent stage. These filters protect against finer microscopic particles of dust, allergens, harmful gases, and bacteria to provide the cleanest air possible inside the vehicle.



In electric & hybrid vehicle filters OE market, HEV segment is projected to be the largest, by value, owing to the highest sales of HEV, globally, especially in Asia Oceania and North America regions. In HEV, filters such as dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filter, and cooling air particle filter are additionally equipped apart from the traditional ICE vehicle filters such as air, fuel, oil, and cabin filters.



In electric & hybrid vehicle filter OE market, by filter type, the dryer cartridges for batteries segment is projected to showcase the largest market share, by value, during the forecast period. Dryer cartridges for batteries are a standard fitment for all the electric & hybrid vehicles and cost almost 4 times higher than the other filter types.



The North America region is estimated to be the largest aftermarket during the forecast period. The passenger car and LCV are the largest contributors in the North American automotive filters aftermarket owing to the highest vehicle parc and the highest average miles driven every year compared to the other regions.



The major factors hindering the growth of the automotive filters market are the increasing sales of nonreplaceable filters and the increasing sales of BEVs.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Filters Aftermarket

4.2 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, By Region

4.3 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, By Filter Type

4.4 Automotive Filters OE Market, By Region

4.5 Automotive Filters OE Market, By Filter Type

4.6 Automotive Filters OE Market, By ICE Vehicle Type

4.7 Automotive Cabin Filters OE Market, By Material

4.8 Automotive Air Filters OE Market, By Media Type

4.9 Automotive Fuel Filters OE Market, By Fuel Type

4.10 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters Market, By Vehicle Type

4.11 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters Market, By Filter Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Vehicle Production to Fuel the Automotive Filter Market

5.2.1.2 Growing Vehicle Parc and Miles Driven to Increase the Automotive Filters Aftermarket

5.2.1.3 Increasing Stringency in Emission Norms to Boost the Automotive Filter Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Nonreplaceable Filters Would Have A Huge Negative Impact on the Automotive Filter Market

5.2.2.2 Increasing Sales of BEV Would Hinder the Growth of Air, Oil, & Fuel Filters

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancement in Filters Media/Technology

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Unorganized Aftermarket



6 Automotive Filters (OE) Market for ICE Vehicles, By Filter Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Air Filter

6.3 Fuel Filter

6.4 Oil Filter

6.5 Cabin Filter

6.6 Brake Dust Filter

6.7 Transmission Filter

6.8 Coolant Filter

6.9 Oil Separator

6.10 Steering Filter



7 Automotive Air Filters (OE) Market, By Media Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cellulose Media

7.3 Synthetic Media



8 Automotive Fuel Filter (OE) Market, By Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gasoline Fuel Filter

8.3 Diesel Fuel Filter



9 Automotive Cabin Filter (OE) Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Particle Cabin Filter

9.3 Activated Carbon Cabin Filter

9.4 Electrostatic Cabin Filter



10 Automotive Filters (OE) Market, By ICE Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Car

10.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

10.4 Truck

10.5 Bus



11 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

11.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

11.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



12 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, By Filter Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Air Filter

12.3 Fuel Filter

12.4 Oil Filter

12.5 Cabin Filter

12.6 Brake Dust Filter

12.7 Transmission Filter

12.8 Dryer Cartridges for Batteries

12.9 EMI/EMC Filter

12.10 Cooling Air Particle Filter



13 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, By Filter Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Oil Filter

13.3 Fuel Filter

13.4 Air Filter

13.5 Cabin Filter

13.6 Coolant Filter

13.7 Transmission Filter



14 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, By Region



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

15.3.1 New Product Developments

15.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

15.3.3 Expansions

15.3.4 Supply Contract



16 Company Profiles



Mann+Hummel

Donaldson

Robert Bosch

Mahle

Sogefi

Denso

Ahlstrom-Munksj

Acdelco

Hengst

K&N Engineering

ADR Group

Lucas TVs

Dale Filter Systems

Toyota Boshoku

Freudenberg Group

Valeo

Filtran LLC

Fildex Filters

APC Filtration

A.L. Filter



