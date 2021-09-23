Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market is driven by the increasing demand for light weight and energy efficient vehicles that require lesser fuel.

Additionally, increasing consumer needs for more comfort, enhanced safety, aesthetics, among others are further expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by the major OEMs operating in the market is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026.

However, increased adoption of electric vehicles can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Besides, the increasing trend of using refurbished equipment or just repairing them rather than replacing is further impeding the market growth during forecast period.



The Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market is segmented based on vehicle type, product type, application, electric vehicle type, demand category, technology, material, company and region.

Based on the vehicle type, the market has been categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing sales and production of passenger cars.

Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into single mass, dual mass and others. The single mass is expected to dominate the market owing to the low cost and simple design of these. Additionally, advantages such as ability to use it repetitively after resurfacing, light weight, low cost, among others associated with single mass is further expected to drive the market growth.

Based on material, the market can be fragmented into aluminium, cast iron and steel. Steel is expected to dominate the market on account of its high strength which enhances durability of automotive fly wheels. The aluminium segment is expected to grow significantly on account of its increasing use in sports cars on account of its less weight and high speed regulation.



Regionally, the Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall automotive fly wheel market owing to the presence of large number of OEMs operating in the market in the region.

While, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period owing to the increasing vehicle production and sales in the region. Additionally, low cost of labor, reduced import duties and opportunity to setup manufacturing facilities in the region at an affordable cost.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Product Type:

Single Mass

Dual Mass

Others

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Technology:

Manual Transmission

Semi-Automatic Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Global Automotive Fly Wheel Market, By Material:

Aluminum

Cast Iron

Steel

