Global Automotive High Performance Torque Converters Market 2018-2022: Increasing Number of Gears Covering Wider Ratios for Higher Power and Torque Performance

The global automotive high performance torque converters market to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive High Performance Torque Converters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing number of gears covering wider ratios for higher power and torque performance. The global automotive industry is experiencing continuous innovations in the form of better designs and configurations in internal combustion engines.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for automatic transmission systems. Owing to factors such as high efficiency and increasing demand for comfort and safety, the demand for automatic transmission systems is increasing. These systems provide enhanced safety, high comfort, improved driving experience, while being economical and resource-friendly.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high replacement and repair costs. Torque convertor replacements and repairs have high component and lobor costs. They are generally inexpensive, but since the lobor is extensive and takes time, replacing or repairing the torque converter costs more.

Key vendors

aFe POWER

Schaeffler

Transtar Holding

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen

