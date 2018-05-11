Global Automotive Industrial Robots Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Midea, Universal Robots & Yaskawa Electric

The global industrial robots market in the automotive industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is IoT and industry 4.0. With the advent of Industry 4.0 industrial revolution and the Internet of Things (IoT), industrial robotics companies are incorporating the robotic welding technology for various purposes including asset management, equipment, and process efficiency optimization, and cost reduction.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing. With the players of the automotive industry continuously competing on parameters including delivery, cost, quality, and reliability, the reduction in the cost of manufacturing vehicles becomes their primary concern.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with robots. Industrial robots have high-tech hardware components such as smart sensors, controllers, motor, and software. These components increase their associated cost considerably.

Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Midea Group

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Material handling

Assembly line



Welding

Painting and dispensing

Others

Market opportunity by application

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

IoT and Industry 4.0

Advanced software to improve programming

Integration of vision system

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



