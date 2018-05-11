Global Automotive Industrial Robots Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Midea, Universal Robots & Yaskawa Electric

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial robots market in the automotive industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is IoT and industry 4.0. With the advent of Industry 4.0 industrial revolution and the Internet of Things (IoT), industrial robotics companies are incorporating the robotic welding technology for various purposes including asset management, equipment, and process efficiency optimization, and cost reduction.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing. With the players of the automotive industry continuously competing on parameters including delivery, cost, quality, and reliability, the reduction in the cost of manufacturing vehicles becomes their primary concern.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with robots. Industrial robots have high-tech hardware components such as smart sensors, controllers, motor, and software. These components increase their associated cost considerably.
Key vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Midea Group
- Universal Robots
- Yaskawa Electric
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Material handling
- Assembly line
- Welding
- Painting and dispensing
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- IoT and Industry 4.0
- Advanced software to improve programming
- Integration of vision system
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
