According to "Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market By Vehicle Type, By Instrument Cluster Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", Global automotive instrument cluster market is projected to reach $ 15.7 billion by 2022, on the back of increasing vehicle sales across the globe. Growing technological advancements and increasing adoption of feature-rich instrument clusters are some of the other factors that are positively influencing the global automotive instrument cluster market. Moreover, rising investments by several companies in the development of premium quality and advanced instrument clusters and growing demand for autonomous cars are also expected to drive the global automotive instrument cluster market during the forecast period.



"Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market By Vehicle Type, By Instrument Cluster Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", discusses the following aspects of automotive instrument cluster market globally:

• Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type, By End Use Application

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



