Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2018-2022: Active Safety Systems - A Trademark for Safety

The global automotive intelligent lighting system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is integration of infotainment system with ambient lighting system. Intelligent lighting manufacturers are steadily integrating automotive intelligent lighting systems due to the several benefits offered by the system. OEMs are capitalizing on the safety features offered to attain competitive advantage among competitors.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting systems as a product differentiator. Intelligent lighting manufacturers are steadily integrating automotive intelligent lighting systems due to the several benefits offered by the system. OEMs are capitalizing on the safety features offered to attain competitive advantage among competitors.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of automotive intelligent lighting system. The automotive intelligent lighting system increases the cost pressure on OEMs, which they cannot transfer to the customer, thereby reducing the profit margins of the OEMs and suppliers.



Key vendors



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Fca)

Hella

Koito Manufacturing

Osram

Valeo

