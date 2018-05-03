Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2018-2022: Active Safety Systems - A Trademark for Safety

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive intelligent lighting system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is integration of infotainment system with ambient lighting system. Intelligent lighting manufacturers are steadily integrating automotive intelligent lighting systems due to the several benefits offered by the system. OEMs are capitalizing on the safety features offered to attain competitive advantage among competitors.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting systems as a product differentiator. Intelligent lighting manufacturers are steadily integrating automotive intelligent lighting systems due to the several benefits offered by the system. OEMs are capitalizing on the safety features offered to attain competitive advantage among competitors.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of automotive intelligent lighting system. The automotive intelligent lighting system increases the cost pressure on OEMs, which they cannot transfer to the customer, thereby reducing the profit margins of the OEMs and suppliers.
Key vendors
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (Fca)
- Hella
- Koito Manufacturing
- Osram
- Valeo
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Adaptive exterior lighting - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ambient interior lighting - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of infotainment system with ambient lighting system
- Introduction of laser and organic LEDs in rear lighting system
- Active safety system features: A trademark for safety
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9m4xh/global_automotive?w=5
