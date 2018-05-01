NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Laser Headlight System



Laser headlights are laser-assisted headlight with filaments (halogens or Xenons) and ionizable gases replaced by laser diodes and phosphorous lens.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive laser headlight system market to grow at a CAGR of 137.77% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive laser headlight system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Europe

• China

• US

• ROW



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• OSRAM

• AUDI

• BMW

• ZKW Group

• SORAALASER



Market driver

• High energy efficiency of laser headlights as a benefit for the end consumers and OEMs alike

Market challenge

• The cost factor is a concern for the end customers

Market trend

• Automotive OEMs going for cooptation

