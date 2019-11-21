Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Material Type, Technology Type, Component, Application, Vehicle Type & Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive lightweight materials market was worth US$ 82.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 124.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

With rapid environmental degradation, automotive companies across the globe are developing lighter and functional materials for improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles. The usage of lightweight materials enables manufacturers to improve vehicle efficiency, as a reduction in the weight of a car leads to significant improvement in fuel economy. Consequently, the increasing fuel prices are driving the demand for lighter vehicles.

Other than this, governments of various nations have also introduced vehicle weight reduction plans in response to the need for stringent environmental regulations. Furthermore, there has been a rise in investments in R&D activities across the industry as several major players are aiming to lower the cost of these materials and increase their recyclability.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF SE, Magna International, Toray Industries, Covestro AG, ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, Alcoa Corporation, Bayer AG, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), PPG Industries, LyondellBasell, Novelis, Owens Corning Corporation, Grupo Antolin, etc.

