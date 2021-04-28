Global Automotive Logistics and Supply Chain Market Report 2021-2023: Shift to EV Technologies and a Circular Economy

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Logistics 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive view of the past, present and future of the automotive logistics sector.

The automotive sector is in profound crisis, both cyclical and secular. The market has contracted as Covid-19 has decimated manufacturers' ability to produce cars and squeezed consumer spending power with the world entering its deepest recession in generations. All sectors of the market - inbound/ production logistics, finished vehicles and the aftermarket - have been profoundly affected with contractions in each regional market. The publisher predicts the market will grow at a CAGR of just -0.08% through to 2023.

Automotive Supply Chain and Logistics 2021 breaks down the issues the market is facing whilst also examining key drivers of change such as the shift to EV technologies and a Circular Economy. The report also contains extensive analysis of automotive logistics spend, market sizing and post-Covid recovery prospects.

This report contains

Analysis of the key issues affecting the automotive market, and their impact on the market

Automotive logistics market sizing split by region and country and post-Covid forecasts through to 2023

Supply chain and logistics strategies and profiles of 12 vehicle manufacturers, including the top 10 by production

Global, regional and country-level figures

Segmentation by inbound, finished vehicle logistics and spare parts logistics

Key Questions The Report Answers:

What are the major factors affecting the automotive industry in 2021 and beyond?

How has Covid-19 impacted an already struggling industry?

Who will be the winners and losers of the new technology vehicle supply chain?

Will the EV automotive sector change its approach to air freight and adopt that seen in the electronics sector?

How will key trends impact various automotive logistics segments?

How has Covid-19 impacted automotive market logistics market size? And how has each region been impacted during the course of 2020?

What impact will a shift to a Circular Economy have on global trade?

What strategies and technologies are the top automotive manufacturers adopting in response to the challenges faced within the industry?

Key Findings:

The automotive logistics market is estimated to have contracted by 20.4% in 2020, with all sectors of the market being profoundly affected

Covid supply chain disruption is set to continue as many OEMs & tier suppliers reduce capacity at plants, if not close them entirely

Developed markets are suffering - poor sales in the US, UK & Germany have been exacerbated by the pandemic

have been exacerbated by the pandemic Brexit regulations will impact automotive production processes - potentially doubling costs

The shift to a Circular Economy will benefit domestically-focused, road freight-based or value adding logistics companies, but there will be negative consequences for international transport companies and freight forwarders

In order to serve the needs of the EV sector, logistics service providers will have to develop information management capabilities that compliment the sector

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 The Changing Automotive Industry

1.1 A Market in Profound Crisis

1.2 Implications for Logistics

1.3 Covid-19 Impact

1.4 Brexit

1.5 Supply Chain Complexity

1.6 Risk

1.7 Supply Chain Geography

1.8 Emerging Markets

1.9 Logistics Costs

2.0 Production Concepts and their Impact on Automotive Logistics

2.1 Why Logistics is Important

2.2 Production Concepts

2.3 Impact of New Production Trends on Transport Demand

2.4 Dealerships, Retail and Logistics

2.4.1 Build to Order

3.0 Finished Vehicle Logistics

3.1 Trucks

3.2 Rail

3.3 Shipping

4.0 Component Suppliers Manufacturing and Logistics Operations

4.1 Trends in Supplier Logistics

4.2 Supplier Manufacturing and Supply Chain Profile

4.3 Logistics of the Inbound Supply Chain

4.3.1 Information Dynamics

4.3.2 Robert Bosch

4.3.3 Tyres

5.0 Spare Parts: The Automotive Aftermarket

5.1 The Structure of Logistics in the Aftermarket

5.2 Types of Logistics Service Bought

5.3 Approaches to Aftermarket Logistics by VMs

6.0 The Technology

6.1 Automating the Automotive Industry

6.2 Electric Propulsion, Materials and Electronic Guidance Systems: Impact on Logistics

6.2.1 Materials

6.2.2 Powertrain

6.2.3 Electronics

6.2.4 Plug in Assembly

6.2.5 Platforms and supply chain in electric vehicles

Case Study: Internal Combustion Engine Platforms at Volkswagen Group

7.0 Transport for Electric & Digital Vehicle Production

7.1 Supply Chain Geography

7.2 Supply Chain Process

7.3 Supply Chain Process and Inventory Management

7.4 Process Architecture Transport Process

7.5 Kanban

7.6 Packaging Return

7.7 Information Rich Transport Planning

7.8 A Word About Batteries

7.9 Open Market for Transport

7.10 Winners and Losers

8.0 Green Strategies in Automotive

8.1 What Does a Circular Economy Mean?

8.2 Impact on Trade

8.3 Economic Impact

8.4 High-tech

8.5 Batteries and Vehicles

8.6 Consequences for Logistics

8.7 Conclusion

9.0 Logistics Spend and Market Sizing

9.1 Regions

9.1.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.2 Europe

9.1.3 North America

9.2 Countries

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Brazil

9.2.4 Mexico

9.2.5 South Africa

9.2.6 South Korea

9.2.7 China

9.2.8 Japan

9.2.9 France

9.2.10 Germany

9.2.11 Italy

9.2.12 Spain

9.2.13 UK

10.0 Case Studies

10.1 BMW

10.2 Daimler

10.3 Ford

10.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

10.5 General Motors

10.6 Honda

10.7 Hyundai Kia

10.8 PSA Peugeot-Citroen

10.9 Jaguar Land Rover

10.10 Renault Nissan

10.11 Toyota

10.12 Volkswagen

