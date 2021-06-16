Global Automotive Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Solutions Market Report 2021: How Automotive Stakeholders Should Anticipate New Applications on Both Existing and Future Business Models

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-vehicle Edge Tech and 5G to Make MEC the Prime Processing Hub" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) in automotive is in its early stage and this report is considered to be an overview of the automotive edge computing market. This study defines Multi-Access Edge Computing for the automotive industry and covers how automotive stakeholders should anticipate new applications on both existing and future business models.

Who, What, Why, When, How, How much?

The analysis identifies automotive edge computing solutions. OEMs, network providers, cloud providers, software companies, hardware companies, and other enablers are listed in detail, according to their part in the ecosystem. All automotive edge computing applications are grouped according to C.A.S.E (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility functions.

Benefits and processes of edge computing in automotive are also covered in this research. OEM perspectives are discussed with examples and investigation of partnerships and natures of the partnerships with edge computing participants, followed by trends in the automotive edge computing industry.

MEC companies that are either specifically working on automotive applications or also working in other industries are identified separately. Investments in recent years, business models that are emerging, and growth opportunities are also discussed. The development of different types of edge, such as industrial edge, smart city edge, IoT edge, are categorized as early adopters and expected to be followed by in-vehicle edge.

Driving forces such as 4G/5G and increasing autonomous features in cars and their challenges in implementation, security in data exchange in distributed network are also analyzed in this research service.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Multi-access Edge Computing in the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Segmentation

3. Introducing Automotive MEC

MEC in Automotive Industry Definition

Automotive MEC Introduction

Automotive Edge Computing Stakeholders

Key Competitors in Automotive Edge Computing Market

MEC Mobility Applications

Benefits of Edge Computing in Mobility

Automotive Edge Development Timeline

Automotive Edge Operations

MEC Data Selection

Impact of Automotive MEC

4. Application Areas

Key Applications of Automotive Edge

MEC C.A.S.E. and Non-C.A.S.E. Application List

Connected (C.A.S.E.) Edge Applications

Connected (C.A.S.E.) Edge Application Examples

Autonomous (C.A.S.E.) Edge Applications

Autonomous (C.A.S.E.) Edge Application Examples

Shared (C.A.S.E.) Edge Applications

Shared (C.A.S.E.) Edge Application Examples

Electrification (C.A.S.E.) Edge Applications

Non-C.A.S.E. Automotive Edge Applications

5. OEM Strategies

Trends

OEM Edge Computing Strategies Analysis

OEM Edge Computing Partners and Areas of Use

6. Competitive Benchmark

Automotive Edge Software Companies

Investments

7. Business Models

MEC Functions to Be Offered

8. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Geolocal Edge Nodes for Specific Mobility Applications, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Semiautonomous Functions, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Roadside-MEC-supported Consumer Experience, 2020

9. Appendix

