Global Automotive OE Lighting Market 2019-2034: Audi Leading the Way in LEDs with Help from Hella
Jul 29, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive OE Lighting Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the automotive OE global lighting sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE front lighting (halogen, HID Xenon, LED) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including HID, adaptive, LED daytime running lamps, laser lighting, LED rear lamps, holographic lighting, lighting colour and quality, pedestrian protection, OLEDs)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Valeo, SL Corporation, Federal Mogul (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive lighting suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
The lighting market forecast report will enable you to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive lighting sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Lamp set makers
- Automotive Lighting
- Flextronics Automotive GmbH & Co. KG (formerly Sidler Automotive)
- Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
- Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- Odelo (Farba)
- SL Corporation
- Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Varroc
- ZKW
- Light source suppliers
- Osram
- Philips Lighting
- Forecasts
- Halogen
- HID Xenon
- LED front lights
- Regional fitment rates
- Australia
- China
- Europe
- India
- Iran
- Japan
- Korea
- NAFTA
- Other Asia Pacific
- Russia
- South Africa
- South America
- Thailand
- Worldwide
- Lighting categories
- Markets
- Europe
- Japan
- North America
- South Korea
- Regulations
- Technologies
- Front lighting
- Adaptive front lighting systems
- Daytime running lights
- Halogen lighting
- Advanced halogen lamps
- Headlamp performance
- High intensity discharge headlamps
- Laser lighting
- LED headlamps
- Audi leading the way in LEDs - with help from Hella
- Hella sees huge potential in LEDs
- Hyundai Mobis partners with Samsung LED
- Koito - leading the way in LEDs in Japan
- LED headlamp projections
- Technical issues
- Valeo's solution
- Other rear lighting issues
- Interior lighting
- Legacy lamps still widely prevalent
- Light colour, light quality
- Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)
- Pedestrian protection
- Rear lighting
- LED rear lamps - and holographic lighting
- Hella's first LED solutions
