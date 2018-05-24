Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2018-2022 with Autoliv, Magneti Marelli, Mobileye, Robert Bosch & WABCO Dominating

The global automotive pedestrian protection system market's CAGR is expected to be close to 9%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.



A pedestrian protection system is an effective system that helps in warning the driver for crossing pedestrian and cyclists or would help in automatically assist the driver in steering or braking the vehicle through independent ADAS.



One trend in the market is pedestrian protection airbags. The implementation of pedestrian protection airbags will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the automotive pedestrian protection system market. Manufacturers are incorporating active front panel systems in vehicles that act as cowcatcher to prevent pedestrians from being dragged underneath the truck.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising number of pedestrian accidents driving the growth for PPS. On collision with a vehicle, pedestrians suffer injuries frequently in the lower or upper leg. Low velocity accidents impact the lower body, whereas medium and high velocity accidents are consequent in upper body injuries.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high degree of inaccuracy in PPS leading to less adoption. The existing active PSS offerings have one common attribute - they are all inaccurate to a certain extent. Till date, most of the live-tests for the systems have included a crash dummy in some form on which the effectiveness of the system was tested.

Key vendors

Autoliv

Magneti Marelli

Mobileye

Robert Bosch

WABCO



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Passive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Active - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Pedestrian protection airbags: The era of the active front panel

Long and short-range radar sensors being used for active PPS offerings

Ray-tracing simulation is expected to replace drive testing of automotive radar sensor-based PPS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning

Autoliv

Magneti Marelli

Mobileye

Robert Bosch

WABCO

PART 15: APPENDIX



