Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2018-2022 with Autoliv, Magneti Marelli, Mobileye, Robert Bosch & WABCO Dominating

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive pedestrian protection system market's CAGR is expected to be close to 9%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.
A pedestrian protection system is an effective system that helps in warning the driver for crossing pedestrian and cyclists or would help in automatically assist the driver in steering or braking the vehicle through independent ADAS.
One trend in the market is pedestrian protection airbags. The implementation of pedestrian protection airbags will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the automotive pedestrian protection system market. Manufacturers are incorporating active front panel systems in vehicles that act as cowcatcher to prevent pedestrians from being dragged underneath the truck.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising number of pedestrian accidents driving the growth for PPS. On collision with a vehicle, pedestrians suffer injuries frequently in the lower or upper leg. Low velocity accidents impact the lower body, whereas medium and high velocity accidents are consequent in upper body injuries.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high degree of inaccuracy in PPS leading to less adoption. The existing active PSS offerings have one common attribute - they are all inaccurate to a certain extent. Till date, most of the live-tests for the systems have included a crash dummy in some form on which the effectiveness of the system was tested.
Key vendors
- Autoliv
- Magneti Marelli
- Mobileye
- Robert Bosch
- WABCO
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Passive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Active - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Pedestrian protection airbags: The era of the active front panel
- Long and short-range radar sensors being used for active PPS offerings
- Ray-tracing simulation is expected to replace drive testing of automotive radar sensor-based PPS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning
- Autoliv
- Magneti Marelli
- Mobileye
- Robert Bosch
- WABCO
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gc8j66/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-pedestrian-protection-system-market-2018-2022-with-autoliv-magneti-marelli-mobileye-robert-bosch--wabco-dominating-300654323.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article