Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market Outlook Report 2017-2019 & 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Rain Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Rain Sensor market accounted for $3.34 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.50 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Improvement in technological advancements, rise in production of vehicles, and increase in demand for luxury features are the factors driving the global Automotive Rain Sensor market. However, the overall cost of vehicles has augmented due to the integration of advanced electrical features and is expected to hinder the growth of the global Automotive Rain Sensor market.



Automotive rain sensor activates in occurrence of rainfall. It automatically switches on wipers, sensing water splash on windshield. Automotive rain sensor helps with driver's safety and comfort, as the driver does not require adjusting or switching on the wipers while driving a vehicle.



Based on the vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow significantly due to increase in commercial vehicles production in developed countries is a factor anticipated to support growth of the segment in the target market.



By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a considerable market growth during the forecast period. The financial development of the rising nations, such as, India and China will expand the interest for passenger vehicles in the coming years; this will actuate worldwide carmakers to put intensely in technology and present day large scale manufacturing frameworks, in turn, fueling the demand for automotive rain sensing wiper systems.



Some of the key players in the Automotive Rain Sensor market include



Denso Corporation

ZF TRW

Melexis Microelectronic Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

Vishay Intertechnology Inc

The Kostal Group

Valeo SA

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hella KGAA Hueck & Co

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Xenso

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Passenger Cars

5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



6 Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

6.3 Aftermarket



7 Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Capacitive Sensors

7.3 Optical Sensor

7.4 Other Types



8 Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct Sales

8.3 Distributor



9 Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



