Global Automotive Safety System Market to 2025: Rise in the Demand for A Safe, Efficient, and Convenient Driving Experience

The automotive safety system market is estimated to be USD 82.80 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to 169.46 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience and stringent safety regulations across the globe are driving the market for automotive safety system.



The automotive safety system market has been segmented by technology, on-highway vehicle, off-highway vehicle, electric vehicle, offering, and region. The market has been segmented by technology into active and passive safety systems. Active safety systems are projected to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive safety system market, by technology. Continuously increasing demand for luxury vehicles will drive the growth of this segment. Also, the growing trend toward autonomous vehicles is expected to contribute to the growth of the active safety systems.



The automotive safety system market has been segmented by on-highway vehicle into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks. Passenger car segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive safety system market, by on-highway vehicle.



The number of passenger cars is growing at a significant rate in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region. This can be attributed to the rise in GDP and the population of these countries, resulting in improved lifestyle, increased purchasing power of consumers, and development of infrastructure. Various active and passive safety systems such as airbags, seatbelts, tire pressure monitor (TPM), and electronic stability control (ESC) are provided in passenger cars for preventing accidents.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive safety system market, in terms of value, in 2017. The rising consumer income levels, increased vehicle production in developing countries such as India and China, and increase in the number of luxury vehicles in countries such as Japan fuel the growth of the automotive safety system market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Safety System Market

4.2 Automotive Safety System Market, By Region, 2017 & 2025

4.3 Automotive Safety System Market, By Technology, 2017 & 2025

4.4 Automotive Safety System Market, By On-Highway Vehicle, 2017 & 2025

4.5 Automotive Safety System Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle, 2017 & 2025

4.6 Automotive Safety System Market, By Electric Vehicle, 2017 & 2025

4.7 Automotive Safety System Market, By Offering, 2017 & 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety

5.2.1.2 Rise in the Demand for A Safe, Efficient, and Convenient Driving Experience

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Luxury Cars

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex & Expensive Features

5.2.2.2 Software Failures in Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security Threats

5.2.4.2 Maintaining A Balance Between Cost & Quality



6 Automotive Safety System Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Safety Systems

6.2.1 Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS)

6.2.2 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

6.2.3 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

6.2.4 Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

6.2.5 Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

6.2.6 Forward-Collision Warning (FCW)

6.2.7 Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS)

6.2.8 Traction Control System (TCS)

6.2.9 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)

6.3 Passive Safety Systems

6.3.1 Occupant Protection

6.3.1.1 Seatbelts

6.3.1.2 Airbags

6.3.2 Pedestrian Protection Systems

6.3.2.1 Pedestrian Protection Airbag

6.3.2.2 Active Hood Lifters

6.3.3 Whiplash Protection System



7 Automotive Safety System Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Buses

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Passenger Cars

7.5 Trucks



8 Automotive Safety System Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture Vehicle

8.3 Construction Vehicle



9 Automotive Safety System Market, By Electric Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



10 Automotive Safety System Market, By Offering

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.3 Software



11 Automotive Safety System Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.3.1 New Product Developments

12.3.2 Expansions

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.4 Joint Ventures/Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements



13 Company Profiles



Robert Bosch

Denso

Delphi Automotive

Infineon

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Valeo

Magna

Autoliv

Mobileye

Hyundai Mobis

Takata

Knorr-Bremse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b84psx/global_automotive?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-safety-system-market-to-2025-rise-in-the-demand-for-a-safe-efficient-and-convenient-driving-experience-300658118.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

