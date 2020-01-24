Global Automotive Sensor Industry Outlook to 2029 - Multi-Purpose Sensors, Sensor Platforms, and Sensor Fusion Possess Tremendous Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Sensor Market: Focus on Sensor Type and Application for Conventional and Electrical Vehicle, Country-Wise Analysis and Supply Chain Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The APAC region dominated the global automotive sensor market in 2018, and it is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The automotive sensor market is driven by several factors such as rise in the number of electric and luxury vehicles, increase in electronic component per vehicle, rise in digitalization, and miniaturization of electronic devices in the vehicles. However, highly complex MEMS processes for fabrication of sensors limit the market growth.



Moreover, factors such as rising demand for ADAS systems and autonomous vehicle, growing number of electric vehicles, and development of multi-purpose sensors, sensor platforms, and sensor fusion are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market growth.



Expert Quote



The temperature sensor segment dominated the global automotive sensor market. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for battery temperature sensors in electric vehicles, which are being used in the battery cell to measure its temperature. Moreover, APAC was the largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of manufacturing facility of automotive OEMs and increasing number of electric vehicles in the region.



Market Segmentation



The automotive sensor market segmentation (on the basis of sensor type) is further categorized into temperature sensor, pressure sensor, position sensor, speed sensor, level sensor, inertial sensor, gas sensor, flow sensor, knock sensor, force sensor, torque sensor, and other sensors. The temperature sensor dominated the global automotive sensor market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029), due to increasing number of exhaust gas temperature sensors being installed owing to the government norms regarding exhaust gas emissions as well as rising demand for battery temperature sensors in electric vehicles.



The automotive sensor market segmentation on the basis of technology is segregated into MEMS and NEMS. The MEMS segment dominated the global automotive sensor market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, as the cost per device of these sensors is lower corresponding to its macro-device.



The automotive sensor market segmentation on the basis of application is segregated into powertrain, chassis, body, safety and control, and exhaust systems. The powertrain segment dominated the global automotive sensor market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to factors such as increasing demand for fuel efficiency and lower emissions in vehicles.



The automotive sensor market segmentation on the basis of vehicle type is segregated into conventional vehicles, which are further segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, and heavy-duty vehicles and electric vehicles, which are further segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment in the conventional vehicles segment dominated the global automotive sensor market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to various rules and regulations laid out by the federal authorities to ensure safety, efficiency, and accuracy in the passenger cars through the sensor technologies.



The automotive sensor market segmentation on the basis of mode of sales is segregated into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEMs segment dominated the global automotive sensor market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The OEM market is driven by its benefits such as operating simplicity, robustness, and less expensive when compared with other channels.



The automotive sensor market segmentation by region is segregated under five major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The APAC segment dominated the global automotive sensor market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the growing demand and increased production of EVs in this region.



Key Companies in the Automotive Sensor Industry



The key market players in the global automotive sensor system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Melexis, Allegro Microsystems, and CTS Corporation, among others.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which global factors are expected to impact the automotive sensor industry?

What is the estimated global automotive sensor market size in terms of revenue from 2018-2029?

During the forecast period, 2019-2029, how much revenue is expected to be generated by:

Different types of sensors - temperature, pressure, position, speed, level, inertial, knock, gas, and flow



Different types of vehicles - passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, conventional vehicles, and electric vehicles



Different regions namely North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Middle East and Africa , and Latin America

, , , and and , and Which automotive sensor application is expected to be dominant in the forecast period 2019-2029?

Which companies are major players in the automotive sensor market? What are the key market strategies being adopted by them?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Sensor Market: Overview

1.1.1 Timeline: Emergence and Evolution of Sensors in the Automotive Industry

1.2 Ecosystem Participants



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Impact of Market Drivers

2.1.2 Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles Owing to Inclination of Consumers Toward Comfort and Luxury

2.1.3 Increasing Push from Government as Well as Consumers to Develop Safety Features for Vehicles

2.1.4 Increasing Government Regulations on Emission Control

2.1.5 Increasing Number of Electronic Component in the Vehicle

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Impact of Market Challenges

2.2.2 Reliability and Safety Issues with the Automotive sensor

2.2.3 Lack of Standardization in MEMS Fabrication

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Rising Demand of ADAS Systems and Autonomous Vehicles

2.3.2 Growing Number of Electric Vehicles Leading to a Rising Demand for Sensors

2.3.3 Multi-Purpose Sensors, Sensor Platforms, and Sensor Fusion Possess Tremendous Opportunities



3 Competitive Intelligence

3.1 Key Developments in the Market and Strategies Adopted

3.1.1 Product Innovations and Developments

3.1.2 Business Expansion

3.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.5 Awards and Recognition

3.2 Key Players Active in the Market

3.3 Competitive Landscape



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Patent Analysis

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 Patent Landscape

4.1.3 Patent Landscape: Automotive Temperature Sensor

4.1.4 Patent Landscape: Automotive Pressure Sensor

4.1.5 Patent Landscape: Automotive Position Sensor

4.1.6 Patent Landscape: Automotive Speed Sensor

4.1.7 Patent Landscape: Automotive Level Sensor

4.1.8 Patent Landscape: Automotive Gas Sensor

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Supply Chain Analysis: Pressure Sensor

4.3.2 Supply Chain Analysis: Temperature Sensor

4.3.3 Supply Chain Analysis: Position Sensor

4.3.4 Supply Chain Analysis: Speed Sensor

4.4 Autonomous Vehicle Sensors

4.4.1 RADAR

4.4.2 LiDAR

4.4.3 Camera



5 Global Automotive Sensor Market (by Sensor Type)

5.1 Assumption and Limitation

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Temperature Sensor

5.4 Pressure Sensor

5.5 Position Sensor

5.6 Speed Sensor

5.7 Level Sensor

5.8 Inertial Sensor

5.9 Gas Sensors

5.10 Proximity Sensor

5.11 Flow Sensor

5.12 Knock Sensor

5.13 Force Sensor

5.14 Torque Sensor

5.15 Others



6 Global Automotive Sensor Market (by Technology)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 MEMS

6.3 NEMS

6.4 Qualitative Analysis on Other Technologies



7 Global Automotive Sensor Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Powertrain

7.3 Chassis

7.4 Body

7.5 Safety and Control

7.6 Exhaust Systems



8 Global Automotive Sensor Market (by Vehicle Type)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Conventional Vehicles

8.3 Electric Vehicles



9 Global Automotive Sensor Market (by Mode of Sales)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 OEM

9.3 Aftermarket



10 Global Automotive Sensor Market, by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Continental AG

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Role of Continental AG in the Automotive Sensor Market

11.1.3 Financials

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.3 TE Connectivity

11.4 Sensata Technologies Inc.

11.5 Denso Corporation

11.6 Delphi Technologies

11.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11.8 Infineon Technologies

11.9 STMicroelectronics

11.10 Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

11.11 NXP Semiconductor

11.12 Analog Devices, Inc.

11.13 Melexis

11.14 CTS Corporation

11.15 Allegro MicroSystems LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yskxl7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

