Global Automotive Sensors Industry - LIDAR, Laser NIR, FIR and Radar Solutions on the Rise

Most technologies used in the automotive solutions market are well established and some are near the maturity phase of their life cycle. Newer solutions include lidar, laser NIR, FIR, and radar, and these are in the growth stage. They are gradually penetrating into applications based on the advantages they offer.



Speed, position, and pressure sensors are near market maturity, and life cycle maturity is distinguished by high demand and higher price competition as consumption nears commodity status. Most sensors are likely to maintain stage status quo throughout the forecast period of 2020 to 2024.



The current study of the total automotive sensors market is based on the analysis of 7 core sensor technologies:

Pressure sensors, including MEMS, strain gauge, and ceramic pressure sensors

Position sensors, including multi-axis, angular, and linear sensors

Temperature sensors, including thermocouple, thermistor, MEMS, resistance temperature detector, IC temperature, and infrared temperature sensors

Motion sensors, including ultrasonic, microwave, IR, tomographic, and dual technology sensors

Speed sensors, including active, active hall effect, active magneto resistive, and passive sensors

Lidar sensors, including MEMS, non-MEMS, solid-state (optical phased array), and flash lidar sensors

Radar based on the 24 GHz or 77 -79GHz frequency band

Of the more than 100 companies in this space, 20 have been identified with commendable performance under the 7 core sensor technologies analyzed by capitalizing on the positive trends impacting the market. They can be broadly categorized into 3 groups:

All companies scoring very high on both growth and innovation are well-known industry leaders that have a history of being at the forefront of innovation.

Companies scoring high on innovation but delivering lower growth appear in the bottom right of the Radar. They are on the brink of witnessing higher growth due to a significant focus on innovation. These include known leaders as well as relative newcomers.

The third group of companies include those implementing some level of innovation that results in growth, but not to the level seen in the other groups.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. The Report Radar - Automotive Sensors Industry

The Radar

Radar - Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Melexis NV

Analog Devices Inc

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

On Semiconductor Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Continental AG

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

TE Connectivity Inc.

Denso Corporation

STMicrolectronics NV

TDK-Micronas GmbH

Bourns, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Quanergy Systems Inc

Ouster Inc

Metawave Corporation

4. The Last Word

The Last Word - Key Takeaways

5. About the Report Radar

2 Major Indices, 10 Analytical Ingredients, 1 Platform

C2A

