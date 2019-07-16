Global Automotive Sensors Market Projected to Display a CAGR of 7.2% During 2019-2024
Jul 16, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Sensors Market: Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), By Application (Powertrain, Body and Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of the Global Automotive Sensors Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Automotive Sensors Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Passenger Vehicles and Powertrain are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to enhanced demand for fuel efficient, low emission vehicles by growing number of families globally backed with growing urbanization and increasing consumer personal disposable income is supplementing the market growth.
Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Automotive Sensors Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include growing focus of Automobile manufacturers on expanding their product portfolio and manufacturing of vehicles that emit less pollution so as to comply with the government standards clubbed with expedition of infrastructure projects by government in the region will be infusing a decent market growth in the Global Automotive Sensors Market during the period.
Scope of the Report
Global Automotive Sensors Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
- Automotive Sensors Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
- By Application - Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others
Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Automotive Sensors Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
- By Application - Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others
Country Analysis - US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Automotive Sensors Market - Size and Growth
- By Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
- By Application - Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis - Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Autoliv Inc., NXP Semiconductors (US).
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Automotive Sensors Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Automotive Sensors Market: An Analysis
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Value (2019-2024)
6. Global Automotive Sensors Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 By Vehicle Type (2018, 2024)
6.1.1 Global Passenger Car Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)
6.1.2 Global Passenger Car Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)
6.1.3 Global Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)
6.1.4 Global Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)
6.1.5 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)
6.1.6 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)
6.2 By Application (2018, 2024)
6.2.1 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Powertrain, By Value (2014-2018)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Powertrain, By Value (2019-2024)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Body & Convenience, By Value (2014-2018)
6.2.4 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Body & Convenience, By Value (2019-2024)
6.2.5 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Chassis & Safety, By Value (2014-2018)
6.2.6 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Chassis & Safety, By Value (2019-2024)
6.2.7 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Body Electronics/Infotainment, By Value (2014-2018)
6.2.8 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Body Electronics/Infotainment, By Value (2019-2024)
6.2.9 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Others, By Value (2014-2018)
6.2.10 Global Automotive Sensors Market Size for Others, By Value (2019-2024)
7. Market Share of Leading Automotive Sensors Companies
8. Global Automotive Sensors Market: Regional Analysis
9. North America Automotive Sensors Market: An Analysis
9.1 By Value (2014-2018)
9.2 By Value (2019-2024)
10. North America Automotive Sensors Market: Segment Analysis
10.1 By Vehicle Type (2018, 2024)
10.1.1 North America Passenger Car Market Size, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
10.1.2 North America Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Market Size, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
10.1.3 North America Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) Market Size, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
10.2 By Application (2018, 2024)
10.2.1 North America Automotive Sensors Market Size for Powertrain, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
10.2.2 North America Automotive Sensors Market Size for Body & Convenience, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
10.2.3 North America Automotive Sensors Market Size for Chassis & Safety, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
10.2.4 North America Automotive Sensors Market Size for Body Electronics/Infotainment, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
10.2.5 North America Automotive Sensors Market Size for Others, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
11. North America Automotive Sensors Market: Country Analysis
11.1 US Automotive Sensors Market
11.1.1 US Automotive Sensors Market, By Value (2014-2018)
11.1.2 US Automotive Sensors Market, By Value (2019-2024)
11.1.3 By Vehicle Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
11.1.4 By Application, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
11.2 Canada Automotive Sensors Market
11.2.1 Canada Automotive Sensors Market, By Value (2014-2018)
11.2.2 Canada Automotive Sensors Market, By Value (2019-2024)
11.2.3 By Vehicle Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
11.2.4 By Application, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)
12. Europe Automotive Sensors Market: An Analysis
13. Europe Automotive Sensors Market: Segment Analysis
14. Europe Automotive Sensors Market: Country Analysis
15. Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market: An Analysis
16. Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market: Segment Analysis
17. Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market: Country Analysis
18. Rest of the World Automotive Sensors Market: An Analysis
19. Rest of the World Automotive Sensors Market: Segment Analysis
20. Global Automotive Sensors Market Drivers
21. Global Automotive Sensors Market Restraints
22. Global Automotive Sensors Market Trends
23. SWOT Analysis
24. Company Profiles
24.1 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
24.2 Continental AG (Germany)
24.3 DENSO Corporation (Japan)
24.4 Analog Devices Inc. (US)
24.5 Sensata Technologies Inc. (US)
24.6 Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)
24.7 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
24.8 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
24.9 Autoliv Inc.
24.10 NXP Semiconductors (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oscjxr
