Global Automotive Steering Knuckle Market Report 2018

The global automotive steering knuckle market to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Steering Knuckle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing trend of rear-axle steering system. The global automotive market is constantly evolving with new technological advancements. These advancements include inclusions of newer components, design changes, and material changes. Longer vehicles have high turning radius, making it difficult to turn in narrow roads. This led to the invention of rear-axle steering, which was initially used in the multi-axle trucks.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased precision in manufacture of steering knuckle. The automotive steering system plays an important role in the safe handling of the vehicle and having a comfortable ride. Steering knuckle comprises a hub or spindle, and it is attached to the suspension components. The tire or wheel assembly is held stable by steering knuckle.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost of raw materials. The major component used in a vehicle is steel. Therefore, any fluctuation in steel price would have a direct impact on the manufacturing cost. The global steel market is expected to grow if the producers could find a right balance between globalization and customization.

Key vendors

Beinbauer Group



Bharat Forge

Busche Performance Group

Farinia Group

MAG IAS

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market outline

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Segmentation by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing trend of rear-axle steering system

Increasing trend of optimizing steering knuckle for all-terrain vehicles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3n86t5/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-steering-knuckle-market-report-2018-300657269.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

