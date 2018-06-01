Global Automotive Steering Knuckle Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Steering Knuckle Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive steering knuckle market to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Steering Knuckle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing trend of rear-axle steering system. The global automotive market is constantly evolving with new technological advancements. These advancements include inclusions of newer components, design changes, and material changes. Longer vehicles have high turning radius, making it difficult to turn in narrow roads. This led to the invention of rear-axle steering, which was initially used in the multi-axle trucks.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased precision in manufacture of steering knuckle. The automotive steering system plays an important role in the safe handling of the vehicle and having a comfortable ride. Steering knuckle comprises a hub or spindle, and it is attached to the suspension components. The tire or wheel assembly is held stable by steering knuckle.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost of raw materials. The major component used in a vehicle is steel. Therefore, any fluctuation in steel price would have a direct impact on the manufacturing cost. The global steel market is expected to grow if the producers could find a right balance between globalization and customization.
Key vendors
- Beinbauer Group
- Bharat Forge
- Busche Performance Group
- Farinia Group
- MAG IAS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market outline
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Segmentation by vehicle type
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing trend of rear-axle steering system
- Increasing trend of optimizing steering knuckle for all-terrain vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
