Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market to 2027: Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for Electrification of Transmission Systems

Global market for Automotive Transmission Systems estimated at 109.9 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 164.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Manual Transmission, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach 88.5 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automatic Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 29.8 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Automotive Transmission Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.8 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 34.7 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Continuously Variable Transmission Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Continuously Variable Transmission segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 8.3 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 12.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 22.2 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Transmission Systems: Powering the Propulsive System & Moving the Automotive Industry Forward

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past: A Retrospective Review

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific : The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive Transmission Systems

Asia-Pacific : The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive Transmission Systems DCT Market Poised for Impressive Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) BorgWarner, Inc. ( USA )

) Eaton Corporation Plc ( Ireland )

) FPT Industrial S.p.A. ( Italy )

) General Motors Company ( USA )

) Groupe Renault ( France )

) Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Inc. ( USA )

) Hyundai Motor Company (Korea)

JATCO Ltd. ( Japan )

) Magna International, Inc. ( Canada )

) GETRAG B.V. ( Germany )

) Oerlikon Graziano ( Italy )

) Ricardo Plc (UK)

Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company ( China )

) Subaru Corporation ( Japan )

) TREMEC ( USA )

) Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft ( Germany )

) Xtrac Limited (UK)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG ( Germany )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission Systems

to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission Systems Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift towards Automatic Transmission Systems

Regulatory Pressure to Improve Fuel Economy Spurs Demand for High-Speed Transmission Systems

The Gear Count Marches on

Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for Electrification of Transmission Systems

Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Improvements in Electronic Transmissions

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight Transmission Systems

CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback

Automatic Vis-a-Vis Manual Transmissions

Performance

Pricing and Maintenance Cost

Fuel Economy

Key Technology Trends in Automotive Transmissions Market

Technology Developments to Benefit the Market

Technische Universitat Munchen Develops Lightweight Torque Vectoring Transmission

Researchers Develop Advanced Gearbox to Eliminate Need for Clutches

Supporting Technologies Help Improve Transmission Efficiencies

Innovation in Transmission Components Surges High

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

