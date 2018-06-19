Global Automotive Turbocharger Market 2018-2025

The automotive turbocharger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period, in terms of value. The market in 2018 is estimated to be USD 16.87 billion and is projected to reach USD 31.61 billion by 2025.

The growth of the automotive turbocharger market is influenced by factors such as changing consumer preferences for greater power generating vehicles, stringent emission regulations in regions such as Europe and North America, and the upcoming regulation in Asian countries such as China and India. Some of the market restraining factors are the declining share of diesel vehicle and the increasing demand for battery electric vehicle.



Passenger car is estimated to have the fastest growing market for automotive turbocharger market, by vehicle type

The Passenger Car segment is expected to be the fastest growing market. As per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) the global production of passenger cars increased 20% from 2011 to 2016 from 59.9 million units to 73.4 million units. The installation of turbocharger in diesel cars is very high, whereas the installation of gasoline turbochargers is growing at a significant rate. Considering the increasing vehicle production and the increasing installation of turbochargers, passenger cars will have the fastest growth rate in the turbochargers market.



Asia Oceania to dominate the automotive turbocharger market

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for automotive turbochargers. The automotive industry in the Asia Oceania region has been dynamic over the past few years and has seen an increase in the annual production of passenger and commercial vehicles. As a result, in the recent years, Asia Oceania has emerged as a hub for automobile production. With the increasing vehicle production and increasing demand for greater power generating vehicles, the demand for turbocharger will also increase in the Asia Oceania turbocharger market. These factors combined, Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest automotive turbocharger market over the forecast period.



Automotive turbocharger market consists of manufacturers such as Honeywell (US), BorgWarner (US), MHI (Japan), IHI (Japan), and Continental (Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Turbocharger Market

4.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology

4.3 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Fuel Type

4.4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Material,

4.6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Off-Highway Vehicles

4.7 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Country

4.8 Hybrid Vehicle Turbocharger Market, Vehicle Type

4.9 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Stringency in Emission & Fuel Efficiency Regulations to Boost the Market for Automotive Turbochargers

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Commercial Vehicles to Drive the Market for Turbochargers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Declining Demand for Diesel Passenger Car to Restrain the Market for Turbochargers

5.2.2.2 The Increasing Sale of Electric Vehicles Will Reduce the Demand for Turbochargers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Future Demand for Electric Turbochargers to Create Opportunities for Turbo Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 Turbocharger for Gasoline Engines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Turbo Lag

5.2.4.2 Lightweight Material for Turbocharger Housing



6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Passenger Car

6.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

6.4 Truck

6.5 Bus



7 Automotive Turbocharger Oe Market, By Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diesel

7.3 Gasoline



8 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 VGT/VNT Turbocharger

8.3 Wastegate Turbocharger

8.4 Electric Turbocharger



9 Automotive Turbocharger Marker, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cast Iron

9.3 Aluminum

9.4 Others



10 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle

10.1 Introduction

10.2 HEV

10.3 PHEV



11 Off-Highway Turbocharger Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Agricultural Tractor

11.3 Construction Equipment

11.4 Locomotive



12 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

12.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle



13 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 France

13.3.3 Spain

13.3.4 UK

13.3.5 Turkey

13.3.6 Others

13.4 Asia Oceania

13.4.1 China

13.4.2 India

13.4.3 Japan

13.4.4 South Korea

13.4.5 Others

13.5 RoW

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.2 Argentina

13.5.3 Iran

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.5 Others



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Automotive Turbocharger: Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Expansions

14.3.2 New Product Launches/Developments

14.3.3 Supply Contracts/Agreements

14.3.4 Partnerships/Joint Ventures



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Honeywell

15.2 Continental AG

15.3 Borgwarner

15.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

15.5 IHI

15.6 Eaton

15.7 Bosch Mahle

15.8 Cummins

15.9 ABB

15.10 Tel

15.11 Delphi Technologies

15.12 Additional Company Profiles

15.12.1 North America

15.12.1.1 Rotomaster International

15.12.1.2 Precision Turbo & Engine Inc.

15.12.1.3 Turbonetics Inc.

15.12.1.4 Turbo International

15.12.2 Europe

15.12.2.1 Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH (KBB)

15.12.2.2 Turbo Dynamics Ltd

15.12.3 Asia Oceania

15.12.3.1 Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd

15.12.3.2 Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd

15.12.3.3 Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lrzqz3/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-turbocharger-market-2018-2025-300668575.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

