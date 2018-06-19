Global Automotive Turbocharger Market 2018-2025

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology (VGT, Wastegate, Electric), Material (Cast Iron, Aluminum), Ice & Hybrid Vehicle, Fuel Type, Off-Highway (Agricultural, Construction, Locomotive), Aftermarket, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive turbocharger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period, in terms of value. The market in 2018 is estimated to be USD 16.87 billion and is projected to reach USD 31.61 billion by 2025.
The growth of the automotive turbocharger market is influenced by factors such as changing consumer preferences for greater power generating vehicles, stringent emission regulations in regions such as Europe and North America, and the upcoming regulation in Asian countries such as China and India. Some of the market restraining factors are the declining share of diesel vehicle and the increasing demand for battery electric vehicle.
Passenger car is estimated to have the fastest growing market for automotive turbocharger market, by vehicle type
The Passenger Car segment is expected to be the fastest growing market. As per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) the global production of passenger cars increased 20% from 2011 to 2016 from 59.9 million units to 73.4 million units. The installation of turbocharger in diesel cars is very high, whereas the installation of gasoline turbochargers is growing at a significant rate. Considering the increasing vehicle production and the increasing installation of turbochargers, passenger cars will have the fastest growth rate in the turbochargers market.
Asia Oceania to dominate the automotive turbocharger market
Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for automotive turbochargers. The automotive industry in the Asia Oceania region has been dynamic over the past few years and has seen an increase in the annual production of passenger and commercial vehicles. As a result, in the recent years, Asia Oceania has emerged as a hub for automobile production. With the increasing vehicle production and increasing demand for greater power generating vehicles, the demand for turbocharger will also increase in the Asia Oceania turbocharger market. These factors combined, Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest automotive turbocharger market over the forecast period.
Automotive turbocharger market consists of manufacturers such as Honeywell (US), BorgWarner (US), MHI (Japan), IHI (Japan), and Continental (Germany).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Turbocharger Market
4.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology
4.3 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Fuel Type
4.4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type
4.5 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Material,
4.6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Off-Highway Vehicles
4.7 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Country
4.8 Hybrid Vehicle Turbocharger Market, Vehicle Type
4.9 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Stringency in Emission & Fuel Efficiency Regulations to Boost the Market for Automotive Turbochargers
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Commercial Vehicles to Drive the Market for Turbochargers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Declining Demand for Diesel Passenger Car to Restrain the Market for Turbochargers
5.2.2.2 The Increasing Sale of Electric Vehicles Will Reduce the Demand for Turbochargers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Future Demand for Electric Turbochargers to Create Opportunities for Turbo Manufacturers
5.2.3.2 Turbocharger for Gasoline Engines
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Turbo Lag
5.2.4.2 Lightweight Material for Turbocharger Housing
6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Passenger Car
6.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
6.4 Truck
6.5 Bus
7 Automotive Turbocharger Oe Market, By Fuel Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Diesel
7.3 Gasoline
8 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 VGT/VNT Turbocharger
8.3 Wastegate Turbocharger
8.4 Electric Turbocharger
9 Automotive Turbocharger Marker, By Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cast Iron
9.3 Aluminum
9.4 Others
10 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle
10.1 Introduction
10.2 HEV
10.3 PHEV
11 Off-Highway Turbocharger Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Agricultural Tractor
11.3 Construction Equipment
11.4 Locomotive
12 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
12.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
13 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 France
13.3.3 Spain
13.3.4 UK
13.3.5 Turkey
13.3.6 Others
13.4 Asia Oceania
13.4.1 China
13.4.2 India
13.4.3 Japan
13.4.4 South Korea
13.4.5 Others
13.5 RoW
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.2 Argentina
13.5.3 Iran
13.5.4 South Africa
13.5.5 Others
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Automotive Turbocharger: Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Expansions
14.3.2 New Product Launches/Developments
14.3.3 Supply Contracts/Agreements
14.3.4 Partnerships/Joint Ventures
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Honeywell
15.2 Continental AG
15.3 Borgwarner
15.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
15.5 IHI
15.6 Eaton
15.7 Bosch Mahle
15.8 Cummins
15.9 ABB
15.10 Tel
15.11 Delphi Technologies
15.12 Additional Company Profiles
15.12.1 North America
15.12.1.1 Rotomaster International
15.12.1.2 Precision Turbo & Engine Inc.
15.12.1.3 Turbonetics Inc.
15.12.1.4 Turbo International
15.12.2 Europe
15.12.2.1 Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH (KBB)
15.12.2.2 Turbo Dynamics Ltd
15.12.3 Asia Oceania
15.12.3.1 Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd
15.12.3.2 Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd
15.12.3.3 Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd
