Global Automotive Valves (Passenger & Commercial) Market 2018-2022

The global automotive valves market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Valves Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advent of carbon fiber valves for racing engines. The importance of composite materials in advanced technologies is one of the major research topics. Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is a result of advanced composite materials. Carbon fiber material couple with epoxy resin exhibiting high transition temperature is highly durable and wear-resistant as compared with other metals.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for valves. The modernization of manufacturing technology has led to cost optimization, and this factor drives the sales of advanced materials for engine valve. The growing penetration of advanced steel alloys and nickel-based alloys in high-performance engines due to the optimized performance of the valve and the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is engine downsizing resulting in lower number of values per vehicle. Engine downsizing is a worldwide phenomenon and has started affecting the automotive valves market in EMEA and the Americas.

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Federal-Mogul

MAHLE

Sinusvalves

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advanced camless technology

Carbon fiber valves for racing engines

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9scvcs/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-valves-passenger--commercial-market-2018-2022-300641340.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

