Global Automotive Valves (Passenger & Commercial) Market 2018-2022

The "Global Automotive Valves Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive valves market to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Valves Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advent of carbon fiber valves for racing engines. The importance of composite materials in advanced technologies is one of the major research topics. Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is a result of advanced composite materials. Carbon fiber material couple with epoxy resin exhibiting high transition temperature is highly durable and wear-resistant as compared with other metals.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for valves. The modernization of manufacturing technology has led to cost optimization, and this factor drives the sales of advanced materials for engine valve. The growing penetration of advanced steel alloys and nickel-based alloys in high-performance engines due to the optimized performance of the valve and the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is engine downsizing resulting in lower number of values per vehicle. Engine downsizing is a worldwide phenomenon and has started affecting the automotive valves market in EMEA and the Americas.
Key vendors
- Bosch
- Continental
- Federal-Mogul
- MAHLE
- Sinusvalves
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Advanced camless technology
- Carbon fiber valves for racing engines
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
