NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive wheel accessories include the whole ensemble of supportive devices, which are used with automotive wheels. These wheel accessories are beneficial for assembling, installing, and protecting automotive wheels. Thus, these wheel accessories are an integral part of wheels of automotive vehicles.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global automotive wheel accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global automotive wheel accessories market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the global automotive wheel accessories market is segmented based on application by passenger car and commercial vehicle, and by geography in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Wheel Accessories Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• WEGMANN automotive

• 3M

• Plombco

• BDK Auto

• Alloy USA



Market driver

• Growing sales of automotive components through online channels

Market challenge

• High prices of wheel accessories

Market trend

• Increase in the demand for fuel-efficient cars

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



